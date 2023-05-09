[SBS Star] "Why Would They Ask that?" SAKURA Says One Korean Greeting Perplexed Her

이미지 확대하기

SAKURA of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM said that she had difficulty understanding the Korean way of greeting.On May 7, LE SSERAFIM members Huh Yunjin and SAKURA guested on 'The PSICK SHOW', a YouTube show hosted by comedians Jung Jae-hyung, Lee Yong-ju, and Kim Min-su.The hosts extended a warm welcome to their first K-pop girl group visitors.Lee Yong-ju asked the LE SSERAFIM members of their hometowns."I've heard that you were born and raised in the United States.", he told Huh Yunjin."Actually, I was born in Korea. When I was about eight months old, my family moved to the United States, where I have lived ever since.", she answered, "I was in California and Chicago, too, but mostly in New York."Given that SAKURA is from Kagoshima, Japan, the host asked Huh Yunjin and SAKURA what was the most challenging aspect of their stay in Korea, since they had been here for quite some time."To be honest, I've been living here for so long that I don't even know anymore.", replied Huh Yunjin.Then she asked, "Isn't it the same for you, SAKURA?"First came to Korea in 2018, SAKURA says she was perplexed by the way Koreans greeted her."At first, I didn't understand what people meant by asking, 'Did you eat?'", she shrugged, and the hosts made an understanding sound in unison.In Korea, 'Did you eat?', is commonly used as, 'How are you?', a typical greeting that does not take into account whether or not the recipient has eaten.However, it came across as a genuine question to a Japanese with little understanding of Korean culture."I wondered why people would ask that. I thought, 'Are they asking me to join them for a meal?'", her sincere response brought laughter into the room."It was a little intimidating to answer.", she said, "So I always responded with, 'Yes I did!', even though I didn't. Yeah, it was confusing at first.""Yes, 'Did you eat?' is the Korean equivalent of, 'How are you?'.", explained Lee Yong-ju.However, according to another host Jung Jae-hyung, patterns are changing."Things are a little different these days. 'You've lost some weight!', is a more recent expression.", Huh Yunjin laughed and clapped as Jung Jae-hyung explained."That is the most modern way of speaking.", Lee Yong-ju chipped in.(Credit= '피식대학Psick Univ' YouTube)(SBS Star)