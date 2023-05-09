뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Why Would They Ask that?" SAKURA Says One Korean Greeting Perplexed Her
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "Why Would They Ask that?" SAKURA Says One Korean Greeting Perplexed Her

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.05.09 13:37 View Count
[SBS Star] "Why Would They Ask that?" SAKURA Says One Korean Greeting Perplexed Her
SAKURA of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM said that she had difficulty understanding the Korean way of greeting.

On May 7, LE SSERAFIM members Huh Yunjin and SAKURA guested on 'The PSICK SHOW', a YouTube show hosted by comedians Jung Jae-hyung, Lee Yong-ju, and Kim Min-su.

The hosts extended a warm welcome to their first K-pop girl group visitors.

Lee Yong-ju asked the LE SSERAFIM members of their hometowns.

"I've heard that you were born and raised in the United States.", he told Huh Yunjin.

"Actually, I was born in Korea. When I was about eight months old, my family moved to the United States, where I have lived ever since.", she answered, "I was in California and Chicago, too, but mostly in New York."

Given that SAKURA is from Kagoshima, Japan, the host asked Huh Yunjin and SAKURA what was the most challenging aspect of their stay in Korea, since they had been here for quite some time.

"To be honest, I've been living here for so long that I don't even know anymore.", replied Huh Yunjin.
SAKURA and Huh Yunjin
Then she asked, "Isn't it the same for you, SAKURA?"

First came to Korea in 2018, SAKURA says she was perplexed by the way Koreans greeted her.

"At first, I didn't understand what people meant by asking, 'Did you eat?'", she shrugged, and the hosts made an understanding sound in unison.

In Korea, 'Did you eat?', is commonly used as, 'How are you?', a typical greeting that does not take into account whether or not the recipient has eaten.

However, it came across as a genuine question to a Japanese with little understanding of Korean culture.
SAKURA and Huh Yunjin
"I wondered why people would ask that. I thought, 'Are they asking me to join them for a meal?'", her sincere response brought laughter into the room.

"It was a little intimidating to answer.", she said, "So I always responded with, 'Yes I did!', even though I didn't. Yeah, it was confusing at first."

"Yes, 'Did you eat?' is the Korean equivalent of, 'How are you?'.", explained Lee Yong-ju.

However, according to another host Jung Jae-hyung, patterns are changing.

"Things are a little different these days. 'You've lost some weight!', is a more recent expression.", Huh Yunjin laughed and clapped as Jung Jae-hyung explained.

"That is the most modern way of speaking.", Lee Yong-ju chipped in.
SAKURA and Huh Yunjin
SAKURA and Huh Yunjin
(Credit= '피식대학Psick Univ' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.