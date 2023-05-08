[SBS Star] VIDEO: "He Sang 'Come Back to Me'?!' SE7EN Holds a Mini Concert at His Wedding

SE7EN SINGING AT HIS OWN WEDDING! pic.twitter.com/vPhpeHJsOI — c. (@chinaamrqt) May 6, 2023

Singer SE7EN held a mini concert at his wedding last weekend.On May 6, SE7EN and his longtime girlfriend actress Lee Da-hae's wedding took place at one hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul.As the wedding began, SE7EN received a great applaud from the guests when he walked down the aisle.It was because he appeared with shoes with wheels, while singing his mega-hit debut track 'Come Back to Me'.He smoothly went up and down about the aisle with his iconic 'Come Back to Me' shoes with wheels just like the old times.The guests went wild at his first 'Come Back to Me' performance in years.SE7EN had more than his 'Come Back to Me' performance prepared for his wedding; he had prepared another performance.After his successful performance of 'Come Back to Me', SE7EN got ready to perform 'PASSION'―another one of his hit track released in 2008.During his performance, Lee Da-hae also joined SE7EN with the dance, and SE7EN even did a handstand, that is the symbolic part of 'PASSION' performance.Their cute performance together put a smile on the guests' faces.SE7EN managed to add some fun to his wedding by holding a mini concert; he definitely turned his wedding into an exciting non-traditional wedding.About his wedding, one of the guests K-pop artist Minzy later commented, "Looking at those two made me want to get married. They looked beautiful. I had an incredible time watching SE7EN's mini concert, too. I absolutely loved it!"Back in September 2016, SE7EN and Lee Da-hae went public with their relationship following the release of their dating report by news outlet Dispatch.Seeing this 8-year celebrity couple finally tied their knot with each other, fans across the globe are sending them congratulatory messages.(Credit= Online Community, K STAR Global Ent)(SBS Star)