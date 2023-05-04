[SBS Star] "Run, Ye-sol!" Park Sung Hoon Mentions the Photo that Terrified Many

이미지 확대하기

Actor Park Sung Hoon revealed the story behind the pictures he took with 'The Glory' co-stars.On May 4, one fashion magazine published a video interview with Park Sung Hoon titled 'I'm Not a Scary Person… Park Sung Hoon Reviews His Instagram Posts' on their YouTube channel."Hello, viewers. Today I'm going to revisit some of my previous Instagram posts.", he started by greeting the viewers.Scrolling through his posts, Park Sung Hoon tapped on a photo he took with actress Song Hye Kyo."It's a poster from my most recent series, Netflix's 'The Glory'.", he explained.In one of Netflix Korea's most popular series, Park Sung Hoon played 'Jeon Jae-joon' who is one of the school bullies led by 'Park Yeon-jin' (actor Im Ji Yeon) who broke the life of 'Moon Dong-eun' (actor Song Hye Kyo) into pieces in high school.The ex-boyfriend of 'Park Yeon-jin', 'Jeon Jae-joon' still holds on to her even after they all have grown up and she is married to someone else.His obsession moves to her daughter 'Ha Ye-sol' (actor Oh Ji-yool) when he finds out that the child is the result of their affair.'Moon Dong-eun' is looking down at 'Jeon Jae-joon' in the mentioned poster, and a tear is running down from his eye as he looks up at her."This is a concept image of 'Moon Dong-eun' and 'Jeon Jae-joon' facing each other. I actually cried for this shot, shedding teardrops one by one. But I think the one in the poster was created using computer graphics.", he said.The next one was a photo he took with Oh Ji-yool who played the daughter of 'Park Yeon-jin', 'Ha Ye-sol'."We took this picture all smiling and happy and it somehow resulted in unexpected reactions. Many people started leaving comments like, 'Ye-sol, run away from him!', 'I think Ye-sol got terrified'.", he giggled at the funny happening related to their dynamics in 'The Glory'.His character was so hot-tempered and violent that it made the impressionable viewers worry."Some even said my smile is horrifying, and I really can't see why."In the mentioned post, the actor's caption 'I love you Ye-sol' and the comment section's conflicting negative responses made a hilarious situation.Co-star and on-screen mother of the kid Im Ji Yeon wrote, "Run, my baby!"(Credit= 'DAZED KOREA' YouTube, 'boxabum' Instagram, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)