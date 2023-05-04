[SBS Star] CODE KUNST Reveals to Have a Girlfriend of 5 Years

이미지 확대하기

Hip-hop artist CODE KUNST said to have a girlfriend of five years.On May 4, news outlet NEWS1 exclusively reported that CODE KUNST is currently in a relationship.According to the report, CODE KUNST's girlfriend is a beautiful non-celebrity who works at the office.One industry insider told the news outlet, "The two became close as they shared the same interest―fashion and music."They did not just recently started seeing each other; they actually began going out as long as five years ago, which makes them a 5-year couple.In spite of his busy life, CODE KUNST apparently takes great care of his girlfriend, and does not hide the fact that they are together to people around him.Debuted with a single 'Lemonade' in 2013, CODE KUNST's following songs such as 'Wake Up', 'Heavy Rain Warning', 'Good Day' and more made a hit.He became more and more popular after joining youngsters' favorite survival shows 'High School Rapper' and 'Show Me the Money' as a producer.Then recently, he featured in MBC's television show 'I Live Alone'.In 'I Live Alone', not only did he show off a great chemistry with the hosts Park Na-rae and Jeon Hyun Moo, but also unveiled his 'fun' life.Every time 'I Live Alone' with CODE KUNST was aired, it quickly became the talk of the town; he is definitely someone who is taking the Internet by storm at the moment.Following the release of report, CODE KUNST fans have been flooding his Instagram with supportive messages.They left comments such as, "What amazing news! I'm happy for you!", "Five years? That's awesome. Wow, hyung!", "Oh, I can't wait until your wedding!" and more.(Credit= 'code_kunst' Instagram, MBC I Live Alone)(SBS Star)