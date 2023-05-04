뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] CODE KUNST Reveals to Have a Girlfriend of 5 Years
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] CODE KUNST Reveals to Have a Girlfriend of 5 Years

Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.04 17:00 View Count
[SBS Star] CODE KUNST Reveals to Have a Girlfriend of 5 Years
Hip-hop artist CODE KUNST said to have a girlfriend of five years. 

On May 4, news outlet NEWS1 exclusively reported that CODE KUNST is currently in a relationship. 

According to the report, CODE KUNST's girlfriend is a beautiful non-celebrity who works at the office. 

One industry insider told the news outlet, "The two became close as they shared the same interest―fashion and music." 

They did not just recently started seeing each other; they actually began going out as long as five years ago, which makes them a 5-year couple. 

In spite of his busy life, CODE KUNST apparently takes great care of his girlfriend, and does not hide the fact that they are together to people around him. 
CODE KUNST
Debuted with a single 'Lemonade' in 2013, CODE KUNST's following songs such as 'Wake Up', 'Heavy Rain Warning', 'Good Day' and more made a hit. 

He became more and more popular after joining youngsters' favorite survival shows 'High School Rapper' and 'Show Me the Money' as a producer. 

Then recently, he featured in MBC's television show 'I Live Alone'. 

In 'I Live Alone', not only did he show off a great chemistry with the hosts Park Na-rae and Jeon Hyun Moo, but also unveiled his 'fun' life. 

Every time 'I Live Alone' with CODE KUNST was aired, it quickly became the talk of the town; he is definitely someone who is taking the Internet by storm at the moment. 
CODE KUNST
CODE KUNST
Following the release of report, CODE KUNST fans have been flooding his Instagram with supportive messages. 

They left comments such as, "What amazing news! I'm happy for you!", "Five years? That's awesome. Wow, hyung!", "Oh, I can't wait until your wedding!" and more. 

(Credit= 'code_kunst' Instagram, MBC I Live Alone) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.