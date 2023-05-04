[SBS Star] Red Velvet JOY Breaks the Silence During Her Indefinite Hiatus

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

JOY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet sent her regards to the fans during her temporary pause due to health reasons.On May 4, JOY left a message to fans on an online private message service.Fans rejoiced since it was the first word from JOY after her temporary halt from all show business activities has announced by SM Entertainment on the 26th of last month.According to the management company, she recently went to the hospital for health issues and was advised by the doctor to concentrate on getting better.SM Entertainment apologized for causing concern and added, "JOY and the management have reached this decision as both sides have consented after plenty of discussions."Her whereabouts following the suspension will be informed when her return is finalized, according to the company.And about a week after the announcement, the K-pop star broke the silence."It was like carrying a heavy stone on my chest all the time thinking about fans worrying and getting tired by indefinitely hanging on.", she wrote, adding that she is sending her belated regards as she is gradually recovering.JOY elaborated, "I'm having a rest and recovering well. Putting everything down and spending time completely for myself was difficult at first, but I am getting better thanks to the understanding of many of our company, particularly Red Velvet members and Reveluvs (Red Velvet fans)."Saying that she will try harder to get better fast so she can see the fans, the singer added, "I feel sorry for worrying our fans and making our members perform without me. My heart is heavy with that thought."However, she ended the letter on a positive note."Each one of our members reached me and they have all said the same thing: 'You are the priority, Soo-young (JOY's actual name). Stop thinking about others and put yourself first!'. And I wanted to say these words to Reveluvs, too, for it helped me a lot.", she wrote, "Express how you feel when you are exhausted, and prioritize yourself. You must do so for us to be happy together when we meet again.""I am deeply sorry and grateful. Love you guys and hope to see you soon.", JOY concluded.(Credit= Dear U bubble, '_imyour_joy')(SBS Star)