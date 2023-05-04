뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] [VIDEO] "I Just Heard…" EXO KAI Tears Up Facing Short-Noticed Enlistment
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] [VIDEO] "I Just Heard…" EXO KAI Tears Up Facing Short-Noticed Enlistment

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.05.04 13:41 Updated 2023.05.04 13:48 View Count
[SBS Star] [VIDEO] "I Just Heard…" EXO KAI Tears Up Facing Short-Noticed Enlistment
KAI of K-pop boy group EXO showed tears after learning that he will be enlisted soon.

On May 3, his management company SM Entertainment announced his impending enlistment.

"KAI has been preparing for EXO's comeback this year. However, due to recent changes in Military Manpower Administration rule, KAI is about to enlist at Korea Army Training Center on May 11 and will alternately perform his duties as Service of Social Work Personnel."

Details concerning the upcoming EXO album will be disclosed as soon as the situation gets straightened out, according to the company.

It was groundbreaking news for EXO fans who had been patiently waiting for the group's planned comeback in two years, and of course, for the singer himself.

KAI went live on Instagram to talk to his fans after his imminent enlistment was publicized.

"I'm joining the military.", then he laughingly added, "Remember how you guys hated military-style clothing on me?"
KAI
The K-pop artist came in to reassure the fans shaken by the news, but he ended up breaking into tears as he saw the chatting box fill up with their affectionate messages worrying and rooting for him.

After all, he was the one who was most impacted by the sudden news.

"I only found out about it today.", he said, his voice cracking.

"It was so sudden that I was worried how you guys would take it. I'm okay with not having a break for me in between, but it sucks to be unable to see my fans before the enlistment. I think I'll miss you guys. I already do. There's no clue in how to prepare for the service. But as you know, time passes and I'll be back soon."
KAI
KAI continued expressing how important the fans are to him.

"It all started with my love of dancing, and somehow I became a singer. I made my debut when I was 19, my training began at the age of 14, and from 8 I started dancing. I do love singing and dancing, but for all these years what I've most enjoyed was meeting my fans."

"It is frustrating to leave when I had prepared a lot for you guys. But will save it until we see each other again. Don't worry. Where would KAI go? After the military, nothing will ever part us. I will do everything I can with my best before I leave.", said he, full of love and trust.

KAI will report to Korea Army Training Center on the 11th of next week.

The time and location will be kept private for KAI to be enlisted in quiet.
 
(Credit= 'zkdlin' Instagram, 'mixx_sx' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.