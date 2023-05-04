[SBS Star] [VIDEO] "I Just Heard…" EXO KAI Tears Up Facing Short-Noticed Enlistment

이미지 확대하기

KAI of K-pop boy group EXO showed tears after learning that he will be enlisted soon.On May 3, his management company SM Entertainment announced his impending enlistment."KAI has been preparing for EXO's comeback this year. However, due to recent changes in Military Manpower Administration rule, KAI is about to enlist at Korea Army Training Center on May 11 and will alternately perform his duties as Service of Social Work Personnel."Details concerning the upcoming EXO album will be disclosed as soon as the situation gets straightened out, according to the company.It was groundbreaking news for EXO fans who had been patiently waiting for the group's planned comeback in two years, and of course, for the singer himself.KAI went live on Instagram to talk to his fans after his imminent enlistment was publicized."I'm joining the military.", then he laughingly added, "Remember how you guys hated military-style clothing on me?"The K-pop artist came in to reassure the fans shaken by the news, but he ended up breaking into tears as he saw the chatting box fill up with their affectionate messages worrying and rooting for him.After all, he was the one who was most impacted by the sudden news."I only found out about it today.", he said, his voice cracking."It was so sudden that I was worried how you guys would take it. I'm okay with not having a break for me in between, but it sucks to be unable to see my fans before the enlistment. I think I'll miss you guys. I already do. There's no clue in how to prepare for the service. But as you know, time passes and I'll be back soon."KAI continued expressing how important the fans are to him."It all started with my love of dancing, and somehow I became a singer. I made my debut when I was 19, my training began at the age of 14, and from 8 I started dancing. I do love singing and dancing, but for all these years what I've most enjoyed was meeting my fans.""It is frustrating to leave when I had prepared a lot for you guys. But will save it until we see each other again. Don't worry. Where would KAI go? After the military, nothing will ever part us. I will do everything I can with my best before I leave.", said he, full of love and trust.KAI will report to Korea Army Training Center on the 11th of next week.The time and location will be kept private for KAI to be enlisted in quiet.(Credit= 'zkdlin' Instagram, 'mixx_sx' Twitter)(SBS Star)