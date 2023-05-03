뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] The Members of NCT DREAM Cannot Finish One Large Pizza Together?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] The Members of NCT DREAM Cannot Finish One Large Pizza Together?

Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.03 17:18 View Count
[SBS Star] The Members of NCT DREAM Cannot Finish One Large Pizza Together?
A lot of people are surprise to find out that the members of K-pop boy group NCT's unit NCT DREAM cannot finish one single large pizza between them. 

On April 30, NCT DREAM successfully held their concert tour 'The Dream Show 2: In a Dream' in Manila, the Philippines. 

Following the concert, the NCT DREAM members went live on Instagram to spend more time with fans. 

The live broadcast started off with the six NCT DREAM members―MARK, JENO, HAECHAN, JAEMIN, JISUNG and RENJUN―sitting on a coach in their hotel room, having some pizza together. 

One other member CHENLE could not be present due to his poor condition; he sat out of the concert on this day, too. 
NCT DREAM
During the live broadcast, one fan made a remark regarding them sharing a large pizza between the six of them. 

The fan said, "There are six of you, but there's only one large pizza there? You need to eat much, guys, and that's not much at all." 

In response to this comment, JAEMIN laughed and commented, "Ummm... We actually can't even finish this off." 

HAECHAN laughingly added, "For me, a slice of pizza equals binge-eating." 

To this, MARK commented, "Ah, yes. This is true, everybody. HAECHAN doesn't really eat anything." 

RENJUN stated, "HAECHAN likes food, but he doesn't eat for some reason. He eats like a bird." 
NCT DREAM
What was surprising was that they closed the pizza box after having half of the pizza inside, as if they were completely done with eating it. 

Six young men after an energetic and wild concert only had half of the pizza? This came as a great shock to many. 

About this bizarre(?) situation, fans left comments such as, "Oh wow, the six of them couldn't even finish a large pizza? What is happening to this world?", "Ummm... Am I the only one who can eat the whole large pizza by myself?", "No way, that's unbelievable. I'm shocked to discover how little each of them eat!" and so on. 
 

(Credit= 'nct_dream' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.