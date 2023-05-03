[SBS Star] The Members of NCT DREAM Cannot Finish One Large Pizza Together?

이미지 확대하기

A lot of people are surprise to find out that the members of K-pop boy group NCT's unit NCT DREAM cannot finish one single large pizza between them.On April 30, NCT DREAM successfully held their concert tour 'The Dream Show 2: In a Dream' in Manila, the Philippines.Following the concert, the NCT DREAM members went live on Instagram to spend more time with fans.The live broadcast started off with the six NCT DREAM members―MARK, JENO, HAECHAN, JAEMIN, JISUNG and RENJUN―sitting on a coach in their hotel room, having some pizza together.One other member CHENLE could not be present due to his poor condition; he sat out of the concert on this day, too.During the live broadcast, one fan made a remark regarding them sharing a large pizza between the six of them.The fan said, "There are six of you, but there's only one large pizza there? You need to eat much, guys, and that's not much at all."In response to this comment, JAEMIN laughed and commented, "Ummm... We actually can't even finish this off."HAECHAN laughingly added, "For me, a slice of pizza equals binge-eating."To this, MARK commented, "Ah, yes. This is true, everybody. HAECHAN doesn't really eat anything."RENJUN stated, "HAECHAN likes food, but he doesn't eat for some reason. He eats like a bird."What was surprising was that they closed the pizza box after having half of the pizza inside, as if they were completely done with eating it.Six young men after an energetic and wild concert only had half of the pizza? This came as a great shock to many.About this bizarre(?) situation, fans left comments such as, "Oh wow, the six of them couldn't even finish a large pizza? What is happening to this world?", "Ummm... Am I the only one who can eat the whole large pizza by myself?", "No way, that's unbelievable. I'm shocked to discover how little each of them eat!" and so on.(Credit= 'nct_dream' Instagram)(SBS Star)