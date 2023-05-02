[SBS Star] "Those Introverts!" Lee Sung Kyoung Rants About 'Call It Love' Co-Stars

이미지 확대하기

Actress Lee Sung Kyoung shared behind-the-scene stories from her recent series.On May 1, Lee Sung Kyoung's video interview was posted on a fashion magazine's YouTube channel.Lee Sung Kyoung went on the interview by answering the questions regarding her works.Now on the third season of SBS' series 'Dr. Romantic', the actress had also starred in Disney+ Series 'Call It Love'.Lee Sung Kyoung confidently read the first question but was bewildered by it."Which of the actors from the recent works had the best chemistry with you? Choose from actor Kim Youngkwang, Sung Jun, Kim Young Dae, Ahn Hyo Seop and Ra Mi Ran… How could I answer that?"However, she did come up with an answer that could satisfy everyone, with some length to it."Please watch Disney+ series 'Call It Love' to see the great chemistry between Kim Youngkwang and me. Also, Sung Jun and I were good friends in the series, so don't miss it. Oh, you haven't seen tvN's series 'Shooting Stars' yet? What a shame! My chemistry with Kim Young Dae is fantastic, and I expect you all to take a look at it.", she went on with no pause, "And you know what? My chemistry with Ahn Hyo Seop in the now-airing third season of SBS' series 'Dr. Romantic' is amazing. Please look forward to that.", then ended with, "So, you missed the film 'Miss & Mrs. Cops'? Ra Mi Ran and I are made the best duo ever, so please watch. And THAT was my answer to the question.''Successfully covered everyone in her reply, the actress proudly smiled.Another question was about 'Call It Love', one of the series she mentioned.Lee Sung Kyoung got a little worked up while reading the question asking whether any episodes happened because the co-actors of the series, Kim Youngkwang and Sung Jun's MBTI (Myers-Briggs Type Indicator) starts with 'I' which stands for introverts."You guessed it right.", the actress spoke in a fierce tone.An 'E' type, which means extroverted, Lee Sung Kyoung says she was represented as an epitome of all the 'E's while shooting the series."Just because those two were introverts I was labeled as an extreme extrovert, the most extroverted of extroverts! I can be quiet and calm at times but they are just…", she paused and sighed jokingly for a bit."Whenever Mr. Sung Jun and Kim Youngkwang talk to other people, they just zip up and smile. And I can't keep the conversation on my own. So being the extrovert among those two was difficult.", said Lee Sung Kyoung, apparently holding some grudge.Then sternly added, "They suddenly become bashful when having an interview. But don't get me wrong. I wasn't mad; I just felt unjustified.""They are the extreme 'I's, but it doesn't imply I am extremely extroverted.", the actress ended her rant with a lovely remark, "I am quite cheerful, though."(Credit= 'Haper's BAZAAR Korea' 'Disney Plus Korea' YouTube)(SBS Star)