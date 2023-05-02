[SBS Star] "I Don't Want to Lose Another One" ONEW Wishes for K-pop Stars' Happiness

이미지 확대하기

ONEW of K-pop boy group SHINee shared his wish for all K-pop stars to be happy.On May 2, ONEW updated his Instagram with a new post.In his post, ONEW wrote, "I have a goal. I would like every K-pop trainee and K-pop star to be healthy, physically as well as mentally; not just in my agency but in other agencies, too.""That's actually why I've recently become a member of the board of directors. It was to help them in any ways I could. I've been telling people that I want to 'heal' them, but I aim much higher than that. And I'm telling you, I'm going to show you what that is one day.", he added.Then, ONEW explained a heartbreaking reason why he decided to take his career further this way."I swerved into this path for a personal reason. It's because I don't want to lose another one of my co-worker or family. I honestly can't let them go again."The SHINee leader continued, "I know that some may misunderstand me for my decision, and even bash me. I may feel insecure during my journey due to that. But I hope you believe in me. I feel like I might need to apologize to you for being anxious already, but I really hope everybody will be happy, like 'Circle' (ONEW's latest studio album)."He went on, "So, that's my intention of joining the board of directors. There is no other reason for it, and I hope you know that. I guess I'm kind of being selfish for asking for your understanding. It's something that my company and I have discussed already. I'm sorry, and thank you."Previously in December 2017, ONEW lost his beloved group member JONGHYUN.It is presumed that ONEW felt the serious need to assist K-pop trainees and K-pop stars following the passing of another boy group ASTRO's member MOON BIN about two weeks ago.They both unfortunately took their own lives at a young age, in their mid-20s.(Credit= 'dlstmxkakwldrl' 'moon_ko_ng' 'jonghyun.948' Instagram)(SBS Star)