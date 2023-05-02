뉴스
[SBS Star] 'The Doppelgangers' SUGA and WOOZI Finally Discuss Their Resemblance
Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.05.02
SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS met WOOZI of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN who looks surprisingly like him.

On May 1, WOOZI made a guest appearance on the YouTube show 'SUCHITA' hosted by SUGA.

The two K-pop stars share a striking resemblance that might confuse who is who.

SUGA greeted WOOZI and said, "Actually a lot of people were waiting to see us in one frame. Even the BTS members were thrilled about today's guest. One of them was RM and he referred to us as doppelgängers. He jokingly expressed concern that this meeting could kill us.", mentioning the urban myth that meeting doppelgänger is a bad omen, the two laughed together.

Facing each other, they realized how similar they look.

"We did our hair the same way to shoot a dance challenge of my new song 'Haegeum', and looking at you is like looking in the mirror. Perhaps a 16-17-year-old version of myself. You feel like a brother I never had.", SUGA said.
WOOZI introduced SEVENTEEN's new song 'F*ck My Life' to SUGA after a brief conversation.

Bopping their heads to the music, the two never looked more alike.

The two boy group members discovered some more similarities between them as they talked, one of which was that both were one of the main producers for their groups. 

"What I wanted to convey in the song was that even when everything appears to be going well on the outside, all are struggling to navigate through the world. 'F*ck, but I'll still fight for my life.', is the song's theme.", SUGA nodded as WOOZI explained the song.

"I think it's a new challenge, but still feels like a SEVENTEEN song.", SUGA's praise made WOOZI thrilled.

"It always feels so good to be recognized by other musicians!", he exclaimed.
Another similarity was that they got recognized for their dancing even though their agency did not choose them for their dance abilities.

SUGA wondered, "I heard SEVENTEEN's choreographies are famous for their difficulty. How did you handle it all?"

"I just tried until I couldn't do it anymore. I am from Busan, Yeongnam, and being chosen by an agency in Seoul where everything happens was an unusual case since I was in middle school at the time. It was a miraculous thing and I had to prove that I deserve it, so I tried and tried.", as WOOZI reflected on his starting point, SUGA nodded, also from Daegu, Yeongnam who came to Seoul when all he had was his dream.

Then SUGA jokingly added, "PLEDIS Entertainment and Big Hit Entertainment trainers make a dancer out of people who have never danced before."

"Trainees exchange information. Which entertainment company's training is the hardest, such and such.", WOOZI shared.

Surprised by this remark, a BTS member said, "In our case, we couldn't have any background information since there were only ten employees and seven trainees who all had their first contract with the company and made their debut."

WOOZI replied, "We were the same way! PLEDIS Entertainment is the first company for SEVENTEEN members."

"Of course you are.", said SUGA, "We do have reasons to succeed.", SUGA nodded to the young one who reminded him of himself.
(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
