뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] MOON BIN's Friend Releases Past Videos of Him that Make You Cry & Smile
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] MOON BIN's Friend Releases Past Videos of Him that Make You Cry & Smile

Lee Narin

Published 2023.05.01 14:28 View Count
[SBS Star] MOON BINs Friend Releases Past Videos of Him that Make You Cry & Smile
MOON BIN of K-pop boy group ASTRO's elementary school friend released some past videos of him, and they are making everybody cry, and smile, too. 

Back on April 19, MOON BIN's manager found him dead at his home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. 

His sudden death not only shocked the people around him, but also the entire world. 
MOON BIN
MOON BIN
Then recently, one of MOON BIN's friends from elementary school posted a post about him on her social media account. 

The friend wrote, "A great sense of sadness rushed in when I heard the news about MOON BIN the other day. After hearing the news, I went through past files for the first time in a while, because I knew how much he would shine in those photos and videos." 

She continued, "And here I am uploading the stuff that nobody else has. He transferred to my elementary school. He sat next to me at that time. He might even be the very first person outside my family that I loved. Goodbye to that boy..."

In the photos that she uploaded, there were photos of MOON BIN serving school lunch with a bright smile, and concentrating hard on his computer during class. 

There were also videos of him walking around the classroom, and sending a message to his classmates at the end of the school year. 

In his message, MOON BIN said, "Hi, guys. This is MOON BIN. I've only been coming to this school for three months, but we've become quite close, haven't we? I hope we don't forget each other even after we start our fifth grade soon. Happy New Year. See you on Monday." 
 
MOON BIN's friend shared some of the Q & A sessions they did in class as well. 

If MOON BIN could be an invisible man, he said he would help his family when they are in danger. 

To the question, "Where do you see yourself in 50 years?", MOON BIN answered, "I would have succeeded in a business that is of my dream." 

He wrote that he wanted to become either a K-pop star or soccer player. 
MOON BIN
MOON BIN's adorable photos and videos as well as his cute answers put a smile on many. 

At the same time though, they could not stop feeling sad about the loss of such a kind-hearted and enthusiastic man. 

(Credit= 'bgg5071' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.