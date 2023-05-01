[SBS Star] MOON BIN's Friend Releases Past Videos of Him that Make You Cry & Smile

이미지 확대하기

MOON BIN of K-pop boy group ASTRO's elementary school friend released some past videos of him, and they are making everybody cry, and smile, too.Back on April 19, MOON BIN's manager found him dead at his home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.His sudden death not only shocked the people around him, but also the entire world.Then recently, one of MOON BIN's friends from elementary school posted a post about him on her social media account.The friend wrote, "A great sense of sadness rushed in when I heard the news about MOON BIN the other day. After hearing the news, I went through past files for the first time in a while, because I knew how much he would shine in those photos and videos."She continued, "And here I am uploading the stuff that nobody else has. He transferred to my elementary school. He sat next to me at that time. He might even be the very first person outside my family that I loved. Goodbye to that boy..."In the photos that she uploaded, there were photos of MOON BIN serving school lunch with a bright smile, and concentrating hard on his computer during class.There were also videos of him walking around the classroom, and sending a message to his classmates at the end of the school year.In his message, MOON BIN said, "Hi, guys. This is MOON BIN. I've only been coming to this school for three months, but we've become quite close, haven't we? I hope we don't forget each other even after we start our fifth grade soon. Happy New Year. See you on Monday."MOON BIN's friend shared some of the Q & A sessions they did in class as well.If MOON BIN could be an invisible man, he said he would help his family when they are in danger.To the question, "Where do you see yourself in 50 years?", MOON BIN answered, "I would have succeeded in a business that is of my dream."He wrote that he wanted to become either a K-pop star or soccer player.MOON BIN's adorable photos and videos as well as his cute answers put a smile on many.At the same time though, they could not stop feeling sad about the loss of such a kind-hearted and enthusiastic man.(Credit= 'bgg5071' Twitter)(SBS Star)