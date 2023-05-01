뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "It's Been Less than 2 Weeks..." Cha Eun-woo Tears Up While Singing
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "It's Been Less than 2 Weeks..." Cha Eun-woo Tears Up While Singing

Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO teared up while singing at a festival in Thailand. 

Previously on April 23, the organizer of festival 'KonnecThai' released a statement saying that Cha Eun-woo will attend the event amidst the recent tragedy. 

They said, "After a long discussion with Fantagio (Cha Eun-woo's management agency) and the artist himself, it has been decided that the event would be proceeded with Cha Eun-woo's participation as planned." 

Although it was also Cha Eun-woo's decision to take part in the event, many worried that it may be too early.

They argued that Cha Eun-woo needed a good rest before he continued with his schedule again, since he was so close to his close friend as well as fellow group member late MOON BIN, who unexpectedly passed away on April 19. 
Cha Eun-woo
Then on April 29, Cha Eun-woo attended 'KonnecThai' in Bangkok, Thailand as scheduled. 

He tried to remain professional at the red carpet event, but he definitely looked a little pale with a quite haggard face. 
 

After the red carpet event, Cha Eun-woo went on stage for a performance. 

On stage, he sang a sentimental ballad song 'Focus on Me', which is a sound track of webtoon 'The Villainess Is a Marionette'. 

The song goes, "The world may give you a hard time, but remember what I told you, 'You're not alone.'", "You'll shine. Never think negatively. Just go on the path you want to walk on. I'll always be by your side.", "You can lean on me. Don't forget. I'll be there for you.", "If you can hear my voice, make a bigger step.", "Listen to my voice, and lean on my shoulder."

As he sang this song, the lyrics, that could be something that he wants to tell MOON BIN at this moment, seemed to have touched his heart, because he was seen with tears in his eyes. 

At one point, he even had to put the microphone down, since his sad feelings intensified. 

He bit his lips, and tried his best to compose himself, then carried on singing. 
 
Seeing Cha Eun-woo like this broke fans' hearts into pieces. 

(Credit= 'YonladaWanrang' 'offclASTRO' Twitter, 'ThisSongDear' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
