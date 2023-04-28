[SBS Star] "I Was So Shy and…" Joo Won Says His Parents Got Him into Acting

이미지 확대하기

Actor Joo Won revealed what inspired him to pursue the acting job.On April 27, one fashion magazine uploaded a video interview with Joo Won.In the video, the actor got the opportunity to newly update his profile."Some of these facts about me may be familiar to you, and others may not. No matter what I will do my best for this.", he stated.Joo Won wrote in his boyhood dream section, 'I wanted to be a doctor, police officer, or the president, and my parents wanted me to be an interpreter.'."My older brother used to take English lessons at home when I was a kid. I sat next to him and listened all the while. One day the teacher complimented my pronunciation as I repeated what they were saying.", he explained.According to the actor, the scene left a lasting effect on his parents."My parents stuck to that one compliment and encouraged me to delve into English. They were so convinced that I had given a special gift for the language, but I wasn't.", Joo Won chuckled as he said, "A typical parents' over-expectations. Anyways, that is why they wished for me to become an interpreter."However, Joo Won claims that his parents are the main reason he became an actor."When I was a student, my timidity worried them a lot. So they suggested I join the school's broadcasting club, but there were no openings so I joined the drama club instead."The experience fascinated him, Joo Won said."I had so much fun acting that I thought, 'I want to keep doing this!'. That's how I decided to become an actor."He said that he loves his job because it allowed him to achieve most of his childhood dreams―being a doctor and policeman―through acting."I believe that is a perk of being an actor. When I am involved in playing the character's occupation, it feels as if I'm living my unachieved dreams, although indirectly.", Joo Won's words showed his passion for acting.(Credit= 'Allure Korea' 'SBS Entertainment' YouTube)(SBS Star)