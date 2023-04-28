뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Was So Shy and…" Joo Won Says His Parents Got Him into Acting
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "I Was So Shy and…" Joo Won Says His Parents Got Him into Acting

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.04.28 17:52 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Was So Shy and…" Joo Won Says His Parents Got Him into Acting
Actor Joo Won revealed what inspired him to pursue the acting job.

On April 27, one fashion magazine uploaded a video interview with Joo Won.

In the video, the actor got the opportunity to newly update his profile.

"Some of these facts about me may be familiar to you, and others may not. No matter what I will do my best for this.", he stated.

Joo Won wrote in his boyhood dream section, 'I wanted to be a doctor, police officer, or the president, and my parents wanted me to be an interpreter.'.
Joo Won
"My older brother used to take English lessons at home when I was a kid. I sat next to him and listened all the while. One day the teacher complimented my pronunciation as I repeated what they were saying.", he explained.

According to the actor, the scene left a lasting effect on his parents.

"My parents stuck to that one compliment and encouraged me to delve into English. They were so convinced that I had given a special gift for the language, but I wasn't.", Joo Won chuckled as he said, "A typical parents' over-expectations. Anyways, that is why they wished for me to become an interpreter."
Joo Won
However, Joo Won claims that his parents are the main reason he became an actor.

"When I was a student, my timidity worried them a lot. So they suggested I join the school's broadcasting club, but there were no openings so I joined the drama club instead."

The experience fascinated him, Joo Won said.

"I had so much fun acting that I thought, 'I want to keep doing this!'. That's how I decided to become an actor."

He said that he loves his job because it allowed him to achieve most of his childhood dreams―being a doctor and policeman―through acting.

"I believe that is a perk of being an actor. When I am involved in playing the character's occupation, it feels as if I'm living my unachieved dreams, although indirectly.", Joo Won's words showed his passion for acting.
Joo Won
(Credit= 'Allure Korea' 'SBS Entertainment' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.