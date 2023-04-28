뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Huge Crowd of Fans Gather in NYC Just to See JIMIN for Seconds
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Huge Crowd of Fans Gather in NYC Just to See JIMIN for Seconds

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.28 17:39 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Huge Crowd of Fans Gather in NYC Just to See JIMIN for Seconds
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS stole the show at Tiffany & Co.'s star-studded reopening event in New York City. 

On April 27, JIMIN attended the reopening New York City flagship store of Tiffany & Co.―the world's preeminent jeweler based in New York City, the United States. 

The reconstructed main shop is located on Manhattan's East 57th Street and Fifth Avenue. 

The flagship, known as 'The Landmark', has been renovated during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is now finally open. 
 
JIMIN was among the many celebrity guests and House ambassadors attending the grand reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s historic 'The Landmark'. 

JIMIN arrived later once the event had already begun, but knowing he would be there, as the new House ambassador of the brand, ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) eagerly awaited his arrival outside the building. 

There was an uncountable number of ARMY there; thousands had lined up all the way to Central Park, about 10-minute walking distance away from 'The Landmark'. 

They had come just to see JIMIN heading in and out of the event, which does not even last 10 seconds each. 

It appeared everyone in attendance was well-aware of who everybody was really there to see, because one of the guests actor Dylan Sprouse told fans as he walked into the store, "JIMIN's coming, okay?", then laughed together with ARMY. 
 
The crowd went wild once JIMIN arrived at the venue, especially because he looked so good with his simple but sleek black suit with neat hair. 

At the event, JIMIN was greeted by Anthony Ledru―the CEO of Tiffany & Co.―who made a comment about fans waiting for him outside as well. 

"You look amazing. You have a lot of fans waiting for you outside for one day."; his words made JIMIN all shy. 
 
It seemed as though JIMIN proved to be the main event of the day. 

Witnessing his popularity on this day most likely have made Tiffany & Co. satisfied with their decision to make him the House ambassador last month. 
 
(Credit= 'JIMIN_MOCHITEN' Twitter, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.