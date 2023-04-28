[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Huge Crowd of Fans Gather in NYC Just to See JIMIN for Seconds

The crowd ��



JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS stole the show at Tiffany & Co.'s star-studded reopening event in New York City.On April 27, JIMIN attended the reopening New York City flagship store of Tiffany & Co.―the world's preeminent jeweler based in New York City, the United States.The reconstructed main shop is located on Manhattan's East 57th Street and Fifth Avenue.The flagship, known as 'The Landmark', has been renovated during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is now finally open.JIMIN was among the many celebrity guests and House ambassadors attending the grand reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s historic 'The Landmark'.JIMIN arrived later once the event had already begun, but knowing he would be there, as the new House ambassador of the brand, ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) eagerly awaited his arrival outside the building.There was an uncountable number of ARMY there; thousands had lined up all the way to Central Park, about 10-minute walking distance away from 'The Landmark'.They had come just to see JIMIN heading in and out of the event, which does not even last 10 seconds each.It appeared everyone in attendance was well-aware of who everybody was really there to see, because one of the guests actor Dylan Sprouse told fans as he walked into the store, "JIMIN's coming, okay?", then laughed together with ARMY.The crowd went wild once JIMIN arrived at the venue, especially because he looked so good with his simple but sleek black suit with neat hair.At the event, JIMIN was greeted by Anthony Ledru―the CEO of Tiffany & Co.―who made a comment about fans waiting for him outside as well."You look amazing. You have a lot of fans waiting for you outside for one day."; his words made JIMIN all shy.It seemed as though JIMIN proved to be the main event of the day.Witnessing his popularity on this day most likely have made Tiffany & Co. satisfied with their decision to make him the House ambassador last month.(Credit= 'JIMIN_MOCHITEN' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)