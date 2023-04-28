뉴스
[SBS Star] IVE Surprises 'Suzume' Director Shinkai Makoto by Sending Autographs



Japanese animator/filmmaker Shinkai Makoto was pleasantly surprised by K-pop girl group IVE.

In the early morning of April 28, the director of 'Suzume' posted an unexpected tweet.

"Oh, my God! I repeatedly expressed how much I like IVE during my interview in Korea, and look what happened! IVE members sent me autographs! Wow! So grateful.", he uploaded photos of the autographed paper and the album in which IVE members wrote a special message for him.

What Shinkai Makoto got is the group's first studio album 'I've Ive', which includes the lead single 'I AM'.

IVE members thanked him for listening to their music and expressed how amazed they were that the well-known Japanese filmmaker knew them.
IVE & Shinkai Makoto
Shinkai Makoto visited Korea following the March 8 release of the film 'Suzume' and had several interviews with the press.

Claiming that he has sensed the cultural wall between Korea and Japan fading away, the director revealed that he is also a fan of K-pop.

Then Shinkai Makoto confessed his recent obsession with the music of one particular K-pop girl group.

"I am not interested in human actors, whether they are Korean or Japanese.", the animator jokingly stated.

"But I do enjoy watching films and series. And I've recently become obsessed with IVE's music, especially 'I AM'. I suppose I've been listening to it every day for a week."

"I don't know any of the member's names, though.", with a shy smile, Shinkai Makoto frankly added.

"What I know is that they are very beautiful and powerful."

As the interviews with the headlines highlighting his interest in IVE were published, the word reached the group, and the director was able to get their autograph. 

Shinkai Makoto proudly posted the autographed paper with the poster, writing, "Do I deserve to be this lucky? Starting tomorrow, I'll work harder."

Fans of the film and the group cheered at the unexpected crossover.
IVE & Shinkai Makoto
IVE & Shinkai Makoto
(Credit= 'shinkaimakoto' Twitter, ShowBox, 'ivestarship' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
