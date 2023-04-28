[SBS Star] ASTRO's Unit MOONBIN&SANHA's Online Fan Community Service to Be Closed

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group ASTRO's unit MOONBIN&SANHA's online fan community service is to be closed by the end of this month.On April 28, ASTRO's management agency Fantagio released a statement regarding MOONBIN&SANHA online.In their statement, the agency said, "First of all, we would like to express our deepest condolences to everyone for the sudden loss of MOON BIN.", then carried on to tell fans why they wrote the statement, "We're here to share unfortunate news today. We're announcing the end of MOONBIN&SANHA's WeVerse (official online fan community) service.""All the services that are provided on MOONBIN&SANHA's page on WeVerse will no longer be in service after this Sunday, April 30. Posting or opening posts, photos and videos from then will not be possible. No access to their page will be granted from that point onward.""If you wish to back any posts, photos or videos up, we may suggest you to proceed with the saving now. We are sorry for the inconvenience. Please keep showing your love and support to the members of ASTRO. Thank you.", they added.It was not too long ago when MOONBIN&SANHA's WeVerse service began. Their service officially opened on April 18.But since MOON BIN unexpectedly passed away the next day on April 19, the service happened to end in less than two weeks.Following MOON BIN's sudden passing, the unit's concert tour around the world―'DIFFUSION'―was also canceled.They were scheduled to perform in Macau, Taiwan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Mexico and more countries until June.Consisting of MOON BIN and Yoon San-ha, MOOBIN&SANHA is ASTRO's first unit that was formed in 2020.So far, they have released one single and three mini albums; their latest release was the unit's third mini album 'INCENSE' on January 4.Previously on April 19, MOON BIN was found dead at his home in Gangnam-gu by his manager.After his funeral, MOON BIN's memorial was temporarily set up in front of Fantagio headquarters, where anybody could visit.Back then, Fantagio noted, "The memorial will be here until April 30.", but they recently extended the date to June 6―the 49th day after his death, when the deceased's spirit is believed to leave the human world.(Credit= Fantagio, Online Community, 'MOONBIN&SANHA' WeVerse)(SBS Star)