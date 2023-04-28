뉴스
[SBS Star] Yang Hyun-suk Confirms 2 Will Be Eliminated from 7 BABYMONSTER Members
Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.28
Yang Hyun-suk, the head of upcoming K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER's agency YG Entertainment, confirmed that only five out of seven members of BABYMONSTER will make debut. 

On April 28, the final episode of BABYMONSTER's reality show 'BABYMONSTER―Last Evaluation' was posted on YouTube. 

'BABYMONSTER―Last Evaluation' is a show that portrays the group's last journey from being trainees to making debut. 

In this episode, the seven members of BABYMONSTER were seen practicing and performing a YG-mashup performance.  

Upon finishing their last evaluation, the group hugged together, and some shed tears as they thought back to the struggles during their journey. 

They also said to each other, "I wouldn't have been able to pull it off if you guys weren't here with me. Thank you.", "This has truly been a great adventure.", "I hope it works out well for all of us." and more.
BABYMONSTER Last Evaluation
BABYMONSTER
As Yang Hyun-suk, YG Entertainment producers and choreographers watched them, they gave them a big round of applause for their hard work as well as amazing performance. 

A few moments later though, Yang Hyun-suk put his compliments aside, and shared some bad news to the girls. 

He told them, "From the very beginning, when we thought of making BABYMONSTER debut, we decided the group would consist of five members. But I still haven't made my mind up about who I want to make debut. The ultimate BABYMONSTER members will be announced at 12:00 AM on May 12." 
BABYMONSTER Last Evaluation
Previously at the beginning of 'BABYMONSTER―Last Evaluation', Yang Hyun-suk actually already let them know that some will be eliminated. 

At that time, however, he did not specify the numbers; this was the first time for him to do so. 

In January, YG Entertainment stated that they are planning on debuting BABYMONSTER―the agency's first girl group in seven years after BLACKPINK in 2016. 

Along with this news, they unveiled the seven members of BABYMONSTER, comprising AHYEON, HARAM, RORA, PHARITA, CHIQUITA, ASA and RUKA. 

So, it has now been sealed that only five of them will be make debut. 
 

(Credit= 'BABYMONSTER' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
