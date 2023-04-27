뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: WONYOUNG's Sister Jang Da-ah Makes Debut with a Commercial
Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.27
[SBS Star] VIDEO: WONYOUNGs Sister Jang Da-ah Makes Debut with a Commercial
WONYOUNG of K-pop girl group IVE's older sister Jang Da-ah has made her official debut with a commercial. 

Recently, one contact lenses company unveiled their new commercial featuring new models, and one of them turned out to be Jang Da-ah. 

The video showed Jang Da-ah and another female commercial model going on a trip together. 

While they are on a yacht, Jang Da-ah frowns as her eyes suddenly start to hurt. 

When she puts the right type of contact lenses in, they make her brightly smile. 
Jang Da-ah
Jang Da-ah
As the commercial well-captured her stunning beauty as well as unbelievable body ratio, it quickly spread online. 

Fans who watched the commercial could not stop going on about how beautiful she looked in it. 

They had no choice but to conclude that good genes run in their family, since WONYOUNG is known for her amazing looks. 

One other thing they noticed was her resemblance to WONYOUNG. 

Their resemblance was especially more evident when Jang Da-ah smiled. 
Jang Da-ah
Born in 2001, Jang Da-ah is three years older than WONYOUNG; even before she entered this industry, all WONYOUNG's fans non-stop went on about how beautiful both WONYOUNG and her older sister were. 

Earlier this month, acting agency KINGKONG by STARSHIP released a statement saying they signed an exclusive contract with Jang Da-ah. 

At that time, the agency stated, "Jang Da-ah signed with us as an actress. It will not be long until she begins her career in acting."

And about the contact lenses commercial, KINGKONG by STARSHIP commented today, "It is indeed Jang Da-ah in the commercial. It marks her debut project. She'll be expanding work into acting soon."  
 

(Credit= 'Acuvue Korea' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
