[SBS Star] VIDEO: WONYOUNG's Sister Jang Da-ah Makes Debut with a Commercial

Recently, one contact lenses company unveiled their new commercial featuring new models, and one of them turned out to be Jang Da-ah.
The video showed Jang Da-ah and another female commercial model going on a trip together.
While they are on a yacht, Jang Da-ah frowns as her eyes suddenly start to hurt.
When she puts the right type of contact lenses in, they make her brightly smile.
Fans who watched the commercial could not stop going on about how beautiful she looked in it.
They had no choice but to conclude that good genes run in their family, since WONYOUNG is known for her amazing looks.
One other thing they noticed was her resemblance to WONYOUNG.
Their resemblance was especially more evident when Jang Da-ah smiled.
Earlier this month, acting agency KINGKONG by STARSHIP released a statement saying they signed an exclusive contract with Jang Da-ah.
At that time, the agency stated, "Jang Da-ah signed with us as an actress. It will not be long until she begins her career in acting."
And about the contact lenses commercial, KINGKONG by STARSHIP commented today, "It is indeed Jang Da-ah in the commercial. It marks her debut project. She'll be expanding work into acting soon."
(Credit= 'Acuvue Korea' YouTube)
(SBS Star)