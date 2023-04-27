뉴스
[SBS Star] "The Person Called Me 'SPY'!" PSY Recalls Meeting His Very First Fan
SBS 뉴스

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.04.27
Singer PSY shared a funny episode he had with a fan back in the day.

On April 26, PSY appeared as a guest on a YouTube show hosted by singer/entertainer Sung Si Kyung.

They visited PSY's favorite Chinese restaurant to talk over a meal.

Debuted a year apart from each other, the singers are old friends.

PSY told Sung Si Kyung that he is a fan of the show and has followed every episode.

He said, "It is my first time in 23 years to appear in a show without a purpose, you know. When I am on a show, it is to promote something. 'This is the new song, and look! Here's the dance!', is always the main purpose."

"However, I came here with no motive. That's how much I love your show.", PSY's heartfelt words moved Sung Si Kyung.

Nevertheless, PSY noticed that only two staff members filming them and a tiny self-camera for the table.

"Yikes. This show could not be any lousier! What the hell!", the friends laughed together as PSY exclaimed.

PSY expressed that he had never experienced production this poor, including the time when he just debuted.

His clumsy attempt to use the table's self-camera amused Sung Si Kyung.
PSY
Speaking about the earlier days, PSY spilled out an encounter with a very first fan right after his debut in 2001.

"I went to a nightclub a day after my first recorded music show performance was aired. A person at the table looked directly at my face, and I was thrilled that someone had recognized me.", he placed his palms on his chest to show how flattered he was.

"The person was staring at me with a puzzled look, so I used my entire face to express, 'Yeah it's me.'", PSY continued.

According to PSY, one who may have witnessed his debut performance was unable to recall his name right away.

"How would they recognize you after one show?", Sung Si Kyung scoffed, but the story was not over.

"I was begging internally, 'Please! Say my name!'. After much deliberation, the person finally opened their mouth and said, 'SPY!', pointing at me.", PSY made a bewildered look on his face.

Sung Si Kyung could not believe it, "Wasn't it 'Smile'?", but he who heard it remembered clearly, "It was 'SPY'. 'SPY' instead of PSY."

All jokes aside, the singer says it is still a fond memory.

"You know what's weird? That day keeps coming back to me. PSY or SPY, this person was the first to recognize me."
PSY
PSY
(Credit= '성시경 SUNG SI KYUNG' 'MBCkpop' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
