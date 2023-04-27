뉴스
[SBS Star] SEUNGKWAN Says to Have Gifted MOON BIN His Favorite Book After His Passing
Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.27 14:44 Updated 2023.04.27 14:50 View Count
SEUNGKWAN of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN revealed to have asked his good friend MOON BIN of another boy group ASTRO's favorite writer for a book as a gift to him after his passing. 

On April 26, writer Lee Jung-hyun updated his Instagram with a touching post. 

Lee Jung-hyun stated, "It was my first time being asked something like this. This guy told me that he wanted to give his friend a gift, but his friend is no longer on this land. His friend apparently loved to think and write, and they used to read my writings together all the time. The name of his friend made me feel something in my heart; that person was SEUNGKWAN, and it was MOON BIN whom he wanted to gift my book to." 

The writer resumed, "After hearing that MOON BIN had passed away, I, in fact, had constantly thought about him. I wrote his name down on a piece of paper and just rubbed the name over and over again. I don't personally know him, but that's how empty I felt about him being gone. Now, I had to write a message to him, the person with the name that I couldn't get out of my head for days..." 

He went on, "I wrote his name down on the first page of the book, but couldn't continue for a while. I'm not the most perfect person, but I hope my words that I wrote with a trembling hand would reach him. Hoping to meet him, and sit down for a good conversation one day."
Then, Lee Jung-hyun uploaded a photo of his message to MOON BIN that he wrote on his book. 

In his message, he wrote as if he was SEUNGKWAN, "Let's meet in this world once more. When we do, be that happy guy who has never wet his pillow from crying. Let's be curious about each other like we had never met before. And say and wave goodbye to one another as if we have met yesterday, and will meet tomorrow. Spend a good day afterward, and we'll see each other again." 

Previously, MOON BIN stated that '98-liner' SEUNGKWAN is the closest celebrity friend he has.

Regarding SEUNGKWAN, MOON BIN commented, "SEUNGKWAN and I share countless memories. I don't enjoy going out much, but I've been to a lot of nice places all thanks to him." 
In the evening of April 19, MOON BIN's manager found him dead at his home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. 

The police are currently investigating to determine the cause of his death; they are heavily leaning toward the assumption that he took his own life. 

Back on April 21, SEUNGKWAN sat out of the group's pre-recording for a special comeback show due to poor condition. 
(Credit= 'jnghynlee' 'pledis_boos' Instagram, 'offclASTRO' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
