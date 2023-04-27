[SBS Star] TAEYANG Reveals 'EYES, NOSE, LIPS' Helped Him Get Back with Min Hyorin

이미지 확대하기

TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG shared that his romantic song 'EYES, NOSE, LIPS' helped him get back with his wife actress Min Hyorin when they had broken up.On April 26 episode of tvN's talk show 'You Quiz on the Block', TAEYANG made a guest appearance.While TAEYANG and the two hosts spoke together, Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho could not go without mentioning his love story with Min Hyorin―his first and last love.TAEYANG started off the topic by stating, "Since I started training at such a young age, I had no opportunity and time to date anyone. Some girls asked me for my number when I was much more active as a member of BIGBANG, but I didn't even know that they had asked me for it because they were interested in me.", then he chuckled with an awkward smile.Then, TAEYANG thought back to the past when he met Min Hyorin for the first time, "I met Min Hyorin during the shooting of my music video for a solo track '1AM'. At that time, we were urgent to find a female lead. People around me recommended that I reach Min Hyorin for the role, and I contacted her through one of my friends."He continued, "I thought she would say no since it was totally a last minute offer, but she was cool about it. She agreed to join my music video right away. The production crew told me, 'That is really nice of her. You need to pay her back, TAEYANG.' So, I arranged a meal together. It was to show her my gratitude. As we talked, I kept thinking to myself, 'Oh, wow. We get along so well.'""I had no dating experience until then, so I had always felt uncomfortable speaking to a girl. With her though, I felt comfortable. She led the conversation amazingly, making me want to see her again. I texted her on my way home after our meal, and we met a couple of times following that. The more I spent time with her, the stronger my feelings for her became. I even thought that I wanted to marry her.", he added.They eventually began dating each other, but things did not go all smoothly; along their journey, they had broken up once.TAEYANG told the hosts what he did to steal Min Hyorin's heart again, "I made 'EYES, NOSE, LIPS' during our breakup. I wrote the song thinking about her, missing her. At that time, I told her that the song contains the feelings I felt when we had broken up, and she loved the song. The song brought us back together."After that, TAEYANG shared why they broke up, "My life was too hectic back then. I was going around the world for a concert tour; I was barely in Korea. I had no idea how to keep in touch well with her, as I lacked dating experience. I believe she felt frustrated by that."When the hosts commented, "But you ended up marrying her. You have a son, too; a happy family. It all worked out for you.", TAEYANG showed his brightest smile.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)