[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Says Hosting M Countdown as One of the Most Stressful Jobs

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Woo Bin thought back to his days as a music show host.On April 25, one fashion magazine published a video interview with Kim Woo Bin on their YouTube channel.He answered a series of questions about his career in the video.Kim Woo Bin made his modeling debut in 2008.Then three years later, he switched lanes into acting with the 2011 KBS' series 'White Christmas'.To many's surprises, Kim Woo Bin answered that he had never thought of becoming an actor when asked what led him to the acting job."Models do commercials, so I thought that I should practice acting to be a great model. I started taking classes and ended up falling in love with acting."He slid through all the series, films, and television shows he had worked in, and ran into his music program host era.As soon as he was asked to share the experience, Kim Woo Bin blurted out, "It was so hard for me."Kim Woo Bin became the most sought actor in 2013 with the popularity of the SBS' series 'The Heirs'.Accordingly, the actor became the host of Mnet's popular television show 'M Countdown' from August 15, 2013, to February 13, 2014.He revealed how stressful it was for him to host the fast-paced live broadcast show."Hosting the show, I had to listen to every new song as soon as it was released. I had to be ready in case of an accident. There's a teleprompter in front of you on the stage, but sometimes it goes off and there's no preventive measure since it's a live broadcast.", Kim Woo Bin said, highlighting how stressful it was.He continued, "And since I was the one introducing the singers to the public, of course, I had to be fully aware of their information. When the show's about to begin my heart was pounding like crazy in the waiting room.""I used to say something like, 'Meet today's top runners of the M Countdown chart!'", the former host reenacted the well-known phrase.Kim Woo Bin curiously looked into the photo he received, him grinning broadly while hosting the show."Don't I look happy? That is because it was my last day. This kind of thought may have popped into my head: 'Finally, the end of my suffering!'.", he laughingly added.(Credit= '아레나옴므플러스' YouTube, Mnet, KBS White Christmas)(SBS Star)