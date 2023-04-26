뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop·Lee Sung Kyoung Tell Awkwardness They Felt in the Last Series
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop·Lee Sung Kyoung Tell Awkwardness They Felt in the Last Series

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.26 17:01 View Count
[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop·Lee Sung Kyoung Tell Awkwardness They Felt in the Last Series
Actor Ahn Hyo Seop and actress Lee Sung Kyoung described how awkward and distant they were in the last season of 'Dr. Romantic'. 

On April 26, the team of the third season of SBS' popular series 'Dr. Romantic' attended a press conference. 

First aired in 2016, 'Dr. Romantic' gained an unbelievably high rating back then, which led to the second season of the series to be produced in 2020.

The second season of 'Dr. Romantic' ended with Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyoung's characters beginning their romance, and the couple is expected to be in 'Dr. Romantic 3' as a 3-year couple since three years have passed from that time. 

During the press conference, the director noted that the 3-year couple will depict a much deeper love and relationship, making fans shipping 'Seo Woo-jin―Cha Eun-jae couple' wildly jump up and down in excitement.
Dr. Romantic
Regarding their romance in the drama, Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyoung also had something to say. 

Ahn Hyo Seop stated, "The time for our shootings helped us to illustrate the love between them well. Because at first... In fact, more like during the shooting of the second season, Sung Kyoung and I weren't really close. That distance between us in real life was well-shown through our characters in the drama―the exact kind of relationship our characters had." 

He continued, "And now, three years have passed in the real world as well as the drama world. In the last three years, we became much closer. That made us look more natural in the drama, like a real couple who have been dating for three years." 
Dr. Romantic
Lee Sung Kyoung nodded while he spoke, then shared that she felt everything, including the time, falling into place for them like he said as well. 

"At the beginning, we were cautious with one another, because we weren't like good friends or anything. But now, I feel like I know him much better, even personally. I also feel comfortable with him, unlike the past. So, that naturally led us to look more like a 3-year couple in the drama." 

"I wouldn't say that our chemistry has changed though. We definitely haven't lost the chemistry from three years ago. It's still there.", she added with a smile. 
Dr. Romantic
The first episode of 'Dr. Romantic 3' is scheduled to be aired on April 28. 

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News, SBS Dr. Romantic 2) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.