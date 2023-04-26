[SBS Star] Ahn Hyo Seop·Lee Sung Kyoung Tell Awkwardness They Felt in the Last Series

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ahn Hyo Seop and actress Lee Sung Kyoung described how awkward and distant they were in the last season of 'Dr. Romantic'.On April 26, the team of the third season of SBS' popular series 'Dr. Romantic' attended a press conference.First aired in 2016, 'Dr. Romantic' gained an unbelievably high rating back then, which led to the second season of the series to be produced in 2020.The second season of 'Dr. Romantic' ended with Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyoung's characters beginning their romance, and the couple is expected to be in 'Dr. Romantic 3' as a 3-year couple since three years have passed from that time.During the press conference, the director noted that the 3-year couple will depict a much deeper love and relationship, making fans shipping 'Seo Woo-jin―Cha Eun-jae couple' wildly jump up and down in excitement.Regarding their romance in the drama, Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyoung also had something to say.Ahn Hyo Seop stated, "The time for our shootings helped us to illustrate the love between them well. Because at first... In fact, more like during the shooting of the second season, Sung Kyoung and I weren't really close. That distance between us in real life was well-shown through our characters in the drama―the exact kind of relationship our characters had."He continued, "And now, three years have passed in the real world as well as the drama world. In the last three years, we became much closer. That made us look more natural in the drama, like a real couple who have been dating for three years."Lee Sung Kyoung nodded while he spoke, then shared that she felt everything, including the time, falling into place for them like he said as well."At the beginning, we were cautious with one another, because we weren't like good friends or anything. But now, I feel like I know him much better, even personally. I also feel comfortable with him, unlike the past. So, that naturally led us to look more like a 3-year couple in the drama.""I wouldn't say that our chemistry has changed though. We definitely haven't lost the chemistry from three years ago. It's still there.", she added with a smile.The first episode of 'Dr. Romantic 3' is scheduled to be aired on April 28.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News, SBS Dr. Romantic 2)(SBS Star)