[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Sends Love to Loud-Voiced Fan Who Left a Legendary Footage

Actor Park Seo Jun has sent a message to one memorable fan after six years.On April 25, some of the movie 'Dream' cast were invited to the YouTube show hosted by singer/actor IU.IU plays a documentary producer who is shooting for success by recording former soccer player Park Seo Jun's makeshift soccer team.Starting the conversation, IU introduced an interesting resemblance between herself and Park Seo Jun."I discovered that both of us have an episode with fans with extraordinary vocal cords.", said IU, and played a video.IU held a tour concert 'CHAT-SHIRE' in 2015, and the singer met―or heard―an unforgettable fan in Busan.Little did she know that day would go down in history as one of the most iconic moments in K-pop.IU was speaking in between the performances in the video, and the famously skinny singer spoke of the forbidden words."It may sound odd if I say that I have gained weight…", and one of the audience members belted out, "What the hell!", filling the hall with laughter.Captured by one fan, the video went viral and was much enjoyed by the internet crowd.The stinging yell of the fan has an addicting element to it; people say one may be yet to watch the video, but once they do, there will be no stopping it.The actors burst out laughing as they finished watching the video.IU disclosed the situation as follows: "Her voice rang louder than mine, and I was using the mic."Then she played the video of Park Seo Jun's fan who also left wholesome footage.The 2017 video portrayed Park Seo Jun when the movie 'Midnight Runners' he starred in was released.The actor visited one movie theater to meet with the audience and celebrate the film's premiere.As a part of the event, he randomly picked one seat to award a prize to one of the audience."How many rows are there in this cinema?", the actor remarked, "I choose seat number M10.", and one loud female voice rang out in the cinema, "God! Why am I M11?"The woman's thunderous yell caused Park Seo Jun to collapse in laughter.When the video ended, Park Seo Jun was giggling again, and IU complimented the fan's vocalization.Then she asked the actor, "Have you shaken the hands of 'M11'? She deserves it.""I really wanted to, but I was promoting our movie and our schedule was packed, so I couldn't.", Park Seo Jun explained.So he decided to leave a long-awaited video message for the 'M11' fan, suggested by IU."Hello to the person sitting in M row's 11th seat on that day. Please come to the 'Dream' premier event, and sit at M11 once more; I will meet you there. If you come to see us, I'll go say hi to you no matter where you are seated.", said the actor.The cast was excited in anticipation as he promised the fan."'M11', if you see this video, please come visit and tell us you are the famous 'M11'.", IU remarked.(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube)(SBS Star)