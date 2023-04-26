뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Still Speak Politely to IU" Park Seo Jun Describes His Shy Personality
[SBS Star] "I Still Speak Politely to IU" Park Seo Jun Describes His Shy Personality

[SBS Star] "I Still Speak Politely to IU" Park Seo Jun Describes His Shy Personality
Actor Park Seo Jun described how shy and introverted his personality is. 

On April 25, the team of movie 'Dream', including Park Seo Jun, guested on the film's female lead IU's YouTube show 'Palette'. 

While they spoke about the shooting of their movie, Park Seo Jun told why he felt comfortable playing his character 'Yoon Hong-dae', the Korean homeless national soccer team coach who is not only weak-willed but also completely emotionless.

"I started filming 'Dream' right after I wrapped up 'Itaewon Class'. 'Yoon Hong-dae' was completely different to my character 'Park Saeroi' in 'Itaewon Class'. 'Park Saeroi' was filled with emotions, and was also in emotional situations all the time. I had to be very expressive with my emotions when portraying him." 

"I chose to join 'Dream', because 'Yoon Hong-dae' was the opposite of 'Park Saeroi'. I could see myself greatly getting along with the team as well.", he added. 

IU responded, "Yeah, you looked so comfortable acting your character. It made me even think like, 'Is that what Park Seo Jun is like in real life?' Park Seo Jun was 'Yoon Hong-dae', and 'Yoon Hong-dae' was Park Seo Jun." 
Park Seo Jun and IU
Park Seo Jun explained why; he said it was because he is an introvert, "My personality test shows how introverted I am. I got an 'I' (for an introvert) on it. So, I'm shy all the time, actually. This is why I still speak politely to you, IU." 

Laughing out loud, IU responded, "Ah yes, that's right. We still speak politely to each other, because I'm an 'I', too. But I do feel like we're getting closer. We've been spending lots of time together for our movie promotions recently, so..." 

To this, Park Seo Jun smiled brightly and gave her the thumb up, and told her, "Looking forward to spending more time with you. Thanks in advance!" 

IU replied, "Same! There is one other thing I would like to ask you, Park Seo Jun. For the last three years of working on our movie with you, I noticed how thoughtful you were. You also had the ability to ease the minds of people around you. Do you ever let your anger out? When do you do that?" 
Park Seo Jun and IU
Park Seo Jun laughed, then playfully commented, "I usually let my anger out when I get on my van back home at the end of the day." 

"No, but seriously, I mean, I'm grateful that you made it sound like my personality rocks. Thank you, IU.", he continued with a laugh, "I know that I'm a super shy person, so I always try really hard to get closer to everybody. But for some reason, I can't be friendly to them. I believe it's just not the way I am." 

He resumed, "My personality has always been one of the things that I didn't like about myself, but since you compliment it, it makes me think, 'Oh, maybe my personality isn't my flaw after all.'", then expressed his gratitude to IU for making him think differently about his personality. 
 

(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
