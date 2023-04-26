뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: VIVIZ SINB Struggles to Perform Properly at a Music Festival
Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.26 11:06 View Count
K-pop girl group VIVIZ's member SINB was spotted struggling to perform properly at a music festival. 

Back on April 21, the group's members SINB, UMJI and EUNHA left Incheon International Airport for their performance at a music festival 'We Bridge Music Festival & Expo 2023' in Las Vegas, the United States. 

At that time, they all dressed in black to symbolize mourning and a somber occasion after their good friend MOON BIN of boy group ASTRO unexpectedly passed away in the evening of April 19. 

SINB is MOON BIN's childhood friend, and UMJI is also close to him―she is one of the '98-liners' celebrity group of friends that MOON BIN is part of.



Despite their poor mental state, their participation in the music festival was inevitable; it could not be canceled due to various reasons. 

Before the first day of the music festival though, it was announced that their participation was partly canceled. 

The agency informed fans that VIVIZ was going to sit out of the Grammys Museum interview and Red Carpet event, considering their condition. 

As for the Hi-Touch event, only EUNHA was going to participate, they stated while apologizing for the sudden changes in their involvement in the event. 
VIVIZ
Then last weekend, 'We Bridge Music Festival & Expo 2023' was held, and some fans live-streamed VIVIZ's performance online. 

VIVIZ tried to remain professional by performing as energetically and enthusiastically as they could, but they for sure could not smile genuinely; it was easy to tell.  

SINB especially struggled to perform at times, unable to look forward toward fans or cameras as she performed. 
 

Following their first performance, SINB immediately headed down the stage as well, seeming like it was too difficult for her to pretend like she was okay anymore. 

UMJI and EUNHA took time speaking to fans without SINB for a while, then several minutes later, they brought SINB back up on stage. 

While they continued the conversation, SINB just stood next to them, looking somewhat blank. 
 

When fans watched their performance and talk, their hearts broke into pieces. 

(Credit= 'xxoczukxx' '베가스 송, Vegas_Song' 'VIVIZ' YouTube, 'offclASTRO' 'VIVIZ_official' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
