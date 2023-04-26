[SBS Star] "It Was Frustrating" NCT DOJAEJUNG's Teamwork Hangs in the Balance?

이미지 확대하기

A boy unit DOJAEJUNG from K-pop boy group NCT had an unusually awkward conversation.On April 23, NCT members DOYOUNG, JAEHYUN, and JUNGWOO guested on a YouTube show.The show was titled, 'Three guys united as DOJAEJUNG try getting to know each other'.Three of the 23-membered group NCT gathered in a room to prepare for their debut as the group's fifth sub-unit.DOYOUNG, JAEHYUN, and JUNGWOO sat awkwardly next to each other as if this is their first meeting.DOYOUNG questioned the members about their MBTI (Myers-Briggs Type Indicator) types after greeting them."I am ISFJ, which one are you?", DOYOUNG asked, and JAEHYUN replied, "I am 'CUTE'."."Mine is 'SEXY'.", JUNGWOO said, taking one step further.Their ridiculous responses froze the room.In an attempt to break the ice, the three started playing fun games together.JUNGWOO challenged the members to make an impromptu three-line acrostic poem using their new group name, 'DOJAEJUNG', a compound of each of their names. 'Do' comes from DOYOUNG, 'Jae' from JAEHYUN, and 'Jung' from JUNGWOO.JUNGWOO went on by himself because there were no volunteers."Do-Re-Mi for 'Do', Jae-Re-Mi for 'Jae', and… Jung-Re-Mi for 'Jung'.", JUNGWOO said, followed by silence.When the producer asked JAEHYUN how he felt about those horrible made-up sentences, he said they were a "disappointment"."It was quite frustrating. I thought today wasn't JUNGWOO's day.", JAEHYUN stated, holding back the smile.However, some of them discovered their similarities in desperate attempts."Where did your family name come from?", JUNGWOO asked DOYOUNG, and they discovered that both are descended from the Gimhae Kim clan (Gimhae is from South Gyeongsang Province)."Oh, we are cousins! Perhaps we are distant cousins, a galaxy away."JUNGWOO's outrageous remark made DOYOUNG ineffable.He bent his head down and burst out laughing.In another try to know each other better, they discussed what qualities in people draw them.JAEHYUN shared, "I like the kind of person with whom I can naturally be close. That is my style."After glancing at DOYOUNG who is a big believer in MBTI types, JAEHYUN decided to pull a prank.With a sly smirk, he added, "I wrote here I don't like someone who asks MBTI type from the start."'ISFJ' DOYOUNG's jaw dropped, much to JAEHYUN's delight.Eventually, the newly made team chose to focus only on their debut song 'Perfume' since their jokes were not working.The three danced in perfect sync as soon as the music began to play."That was perfect!", said DOYOUNG as the song ended."The dance brought us together. THIS is teamwork!", JAEHYUN said, and they hugged each other with joy.Although DOJAEJUNG would have no chance as a comedy trio, the three deliver an excellent performance as a boy group.(Credit= '아이돌 인간극장' YouTube)(SBS Star)