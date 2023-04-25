뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Sung Hoon Says It Was Pure Luck for Him to Have Joined 'The Glory'
[SBS Star] Park Sung Hoon Says It Was Pure Luck for Him to Have Joined 'The Glory'

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.25
[SBS Star] Park Sung Hoon Says It Was Pure Luck for Him to Have Joined The Glory
Actor Park Sung Hoon shared he cannot stop thinking that him joining the team of 'The Glory', and the success of the series that followed were pure luck for him. 

On April, one fashion magazine released an interview of Park Sung Hoon, along with his cover photos for the next month's issue. 

Trying not to ask him any questions related to Netflix's series 'The Glory' was hard during the interview, since the series made a great hit across the globe. 

In 'The Glory', Park Sung Hoon successfully depicted a character 'Jeon Jae-joon', one of the tormentors who bullied the main character 'Moon Dong-eun' (actress Song Hye Kyo) in high school to the point that she is traumatized to this day. 

He is a country club heir―one of the wealthy members of the group, as well as one of the most volatile. 
Park Sung Hoon
Regarding the incredible achievement of the series, Park Sung Hoon said, "This is a once-in-a-lifetime-like experience. I mean, how many times would an actor in his career experience anything amazing like this? I'm really grateful for it." 

"Despite being fully aware of the amount of work the production crew and cast members put into 'The Glory', I can't stop believing that huge luck was behind me on that.", he added, showing the humble side of him. 
Park Sung Hoon
As Park Sung Hoon currently has lots of projects lining up, he was asked if the success of 'The Glory' made him feel pressured in any ways. 

The actor noted that he is trying not to let the success get to him so much, "I was an actor in the past, still an actor now, and will be an actor in the future. I'll always be an actor, doing various projects. I don't want to put too much meaning into the success, especially on a personal level, because I simply want to do my best at all the things that I'm given." 

He continued, "I'm just thinking like, 'I'm plainly walking on the path that I've chosen, it's nothing more than that.'" 
Park Sung Hoon
Park Sung Hoon kicked off his career as an actor with a minor role in 2008's movie 'A Frozen Flower'; he also worked as a theater actor between his debut and present day. 

(Credit= 'netflixkr' 'dazedkorea' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
