[SBS Star] Park Sung Hoon Says It Was Pure Luck for Him to Have Joined 'The Glory'

On April, one fashion magazine released an interview of Park Sung Hoon, along with his cover photos for the next month's issue.
Trying not to ask him any questions related to Netflix's series 'The Glory' was hard during the interview, since the series made a great hit across the globe.
In 'The Glory', Park Sung Hoon successfully depicted a character 'Jeon Jae-joon', one of the tormentors who bullied the main character 'Moon Dong-eun' (actress Song Hye Kyo) in high school to the point that she is traumatized to this day.
He is a country club heir―one of the wealthy members of the group, as well as one of the most volatile.
"Despite being fully aware of the amount of work the production crew and cast members put into 'The Glory', I can't stop believing that huge luck was behind me on that.", he added, showing the humble side of him.
The actor noted that he is trying not to let the success get to him so much, "I was an actor in the past, still an actor now, and will be an actor in the future. I'll always be an actor, doing various projects. I don't want to put too much meaning into the success, especially on a personal level, because I simply want to do my best at all the things that I'm given."
He continued, "I'm just thinking like, 'I'm plainly walking on the path that I've chosen, it's nothing more than that.'"
