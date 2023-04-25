뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU Shyly Reveals She Asks Lee Jong Suk for Advice on Acting
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] IU Shyly Reveals She Asks Lee Jong Suk for Advice on Acting

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.25 16:02 Updated 2023.04.25 16:06 View Count
[SBS Star] IU Shyly Reveals She Asks Lee Jong Suk for Advice on Acting
Singer/actress IU revealed that she asks her boyfriend actor Lee Jong Suk for some advice on her acting. 

Recently, IU's interview with the press was released online. 

During the interview, IU expressed her excitement about the release of her upcoming movie 'Dream', co-starring actor Park Seo Jun. 

When asked if she shares her concern about acting to Lee Jong Suk, she suddenly turned shy. 

IU answered while blushing, "Well, yes. I actually do. Since we're in the same business, we often talk about acting with each other. When there are certain things on the script that I just can't get a grasp of, I would ask him for some help. Sometimes, that even happens right before my shoot. I'm like, 'HELP!'", then laughed. 
IU
IU and Lee Jong Suk first met when they hosted SBS' music show 'Inkigayo' in 2012; they have remained good friends from that time. 

On January 1, they confirmed their relationship with each other after it was reported that they have been together for four months. 

It was the first time since January that IU was surrounded by the press; although she seemed shy to talk about him at first, she seemed comfortable speaking about him after a little while, even referring to Lee Jong Suk as her 'boyfriend'. 
IU
Then, IU told the reporters that she invited Lee Jong Suk to the VIP premiere of 'Dream'. 

While she mentioned this, she nervously commented, "The film's not out yet, so I honestly have no idea how he's going to react to my acting." 

Although she looked nervous about Lee Jong Suk's response to her acting in 'Dream', she said she was excited about the movie finally coming out. 

IU said, "'Dream' is my screen-debut project. Yes, I was in 'Broker', and it was premiered last year, but 'Dream' just had been halted for long due to COVID-19 pandemic. I began filming 'Dream' way before 'Broker'. It marks my first-ever full-length film, so it's a meaningful project to me. I'm very much looking forward to April 26, when it will hit the theaters." 
IU
(Credit= EDAM Entertainment, '스브스 예능맛집' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.