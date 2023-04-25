[SBS Star] IU Shyly Reveals She Asks Lee Jong Suk for Advice on Acting

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Singer/actress IU revealed that she asks her boyfriend actor Lee Jong Suk for some advice on her acting.Recently, IU's interview with the press was released online.During the interview, IU expressed her excitement about the release of her upcoming movie 'Dream', co-starring actor Park Seo Jun.When asked if she shares her concern about acting to Lee Jong Suk, she suddenly turned shy.IU answered while blushing, "Well, yes. I actually do. Since we're in the same business, we often talk about acting with each other. When there are certain things on the script that I just can't get a grasp of, I would ask him for some help. Sometimes, that even happens right before my shoot. I'm like, 'HELP!'", then laughed.IU and Lee Jong Suk first met when they hosted SBS' music show 'Inkigayo' in 2012; they have remained good friends from that time.On January 1, they confirmed their relationship with each other after it was reported that they have been together for four months.It was the first time since January that IU was surrounded by the press; although she seemed shy to talk about him at first, she seemed comfortable speaking about him after a little while, even referring to Lee Jong Suk as her 'boyfriend'.Then, IU told the reporters that she invited Lee Jong Suk to the VIP premiere of 'Dream'.While she mentioned this, she nervously commented, "The film's not out yet, so I honestly have no idea how he's going to react to my acting."Although she looked nervous about Lee Jong Suk's response to her acting in 'Dream', she said she was excited about the movie finally coming out.IU said, "'Dream' is my screen-debut project. Yes, I was in 'Broker', and it was premiered last year, but 'Dream' just had been halted for long due to COVID-19 pandemic. I began filming 'Dream' way before 'Broker'. It marks my first-ever full-length film, so it's a meaningful project to me. I'm very much looking forward to April 26, when it will hit the theaters."(Credit= EDAM Entertainment, '스브스 예능맛집' YouTube)(SBS Star)