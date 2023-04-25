[SBS Star] TAEYANG Appreciates JIMIN & LISA's Contribution to His New Album

이미지 확대하기

TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG thanked JIMIN of another boy group BTS and LISA of girl group BLACKPINK for working with him on his new album.On April 24, TAEYANG had a press conference to represent his upcoming drop, the EP album 'Down to Earth'.Today at 6:00 PM (KST), the singer will be releasing his first solo album in six years.TAEYANG has collaborated with various artists through his new album, and two of the names in line with the songs' titles have particularly caught the attention of K-pop fans worldwide.One of which was 'VIBE (feat. JIMIN of BTS)', the track pre-released in January has ranked 76th in Billboard's 'Hot 100 for Songs'."I worked with JIMIN for this song.", TAEYANG started introducing the track.Saying that the track has special meaning to him, the singer said, "Me and him working together started as a mere idea and thankfully it blossomed when we got the chance to talk to each other. The song is special because it gave the outline to this album."The song 'Shoong! (feat. LISA of BLACKPINK)' is another song that was been highly mentioned by global fans even before its release."I had lots in my mind as I continued working on my music after being discharged from the military.", the singer opened up about the difficulties he faced after a long hiatus.He resumed, "Designing a new album, there were too many thoughts of what messages to put in and which way to go, and it hindered me to start."But somehow, TAEYANG found a breakthrough by genuinely enjoying the music."When we were at the dead end, the producer and I started messing around. That's when the process began.", he said."The producer sent me what he made as a joke, and as I started returning, our exchange has become the first verse."So, how did LISA get involved in the track?"It was the most quickly-made song on the album. LISA happened to be around when I was seeking a female rapper to feature in, so I asked her and she said yes. After 'Shoong!', the whole process went smoothly.", he explained.Describing the album as a metaphor for the sunset, TAEYANG thanked all the people who helped him with the process."Watching the sunset has brought me comfort whenever another hill appeared. I tried to capture the colors that the sun emits as it sets. All the people that met me and helped me make this album possible."(Credit= THEBLACKLABEL, 'TAEYANG' YouTube)(SBS Star)