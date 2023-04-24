[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo to Participate in a Festival in Thailand Amidst MOON BIN's Passing

On April 23, Thai entertainment company Prestige Entertainment released a notice regarding Cha Eun-woo's attendance to their upcoming event 'KonnecThai'.
The company said, "KonnecThai is not a typical performance by any artist. It is an event that connects Korea and Thailand through the participation of numerous artists. After sufficient discussion with the organizer, Fantagio (Cha Eun-woo's management agency) and the artist, it has been decided that the event would be proceeded with Cha Eun-woo's participation as planned."
Then, the company expressed their gratitude to Fantagio and Cha Eun-woo for making such a decision during a difficult time, and added, "The concept of Cha Eun-woo's show will be modified. It'll primarily be focused on the artist's emotional state. There will only be a minimal effect on other artists."
Finally, they shared a word to MOON BIN, "We offer our deepest condolences to the deceased, who passed away peacefully on his final journey."
His unexpected death shocked many around the world.
Born on January 26, 1998, he was only 25 years old.
Currently, the police are investigating to determine the cause of his death, working off the assumption that he took his own life.
