뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo to Participate in a Festival in Thailand Amidst MOON BIN's Passing
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo to Participate in a Festival in Thailand Amidst MOON BIN's Passing

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.24 18:14 View Count
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo to Participate in a Festival in Thailand Amidst MOON BINs Passing
Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO is proceeding with his participation in a festival in Thailand amidst his fellow member MOON BIN's sudden passing.

On April 23, Thai entertainment company Prestige Entertainment released a notice regarding Cha Eun-woo's attendance to their upcoming event 'KonnecThai'. 

The company said, "KonnecThai is not a typical performance by any artist. It is an event that connects Korea and Thailand through the participation of numerous artists. After sufficient discussion with the organizer, Fantagio (Cha Eun-woo's management agency) and the artist, it has been decided that the event would be proceeded with Cha Eun-woo's participation as planned." 
Cha Eun-woo and MOON BIN
However, they emphasized that Cha Eun-woo's emotions will be considered more important than anything else during the event, "We'll make sure to put Cha Eun-woo's feelings before anything else while he is here with us. We'll do our best to accommodate Cha Eun-woo, all the artists, partners and fans of all artists who will be attending KonnecThai, making KonnecThai a place where everyone can share a memorable moment." 

Then, the company expressed their gratitude to Fantagio and Cha Eun-woo for making such a decision during a difficult time, and added, "The concept of Cha Eun-woo's show will be modified. It'll primarily be focused on the artist's emotional state. There will only be a minimal effect on other artists." 

Finally, they shared a word to MOON BIN, "We offer our deepest condolences to the deceased, who passed away peacefully on his final journey."
Cha Eun-woo and MOON BIN
In the evening of April 19, MOON BIN was found dead, in a state of cardiac arrest, at his home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul by his manager. 

His unexpected death shocked many around the world. 

Born on January 26, 1998, he was only 25 years old.  

Currently, the police are investigating to determine the cause of his death, working off the assumption that he took his own life.
Cha Eun-woo and MOON BIN
(Credit= 'offclASTRO' Twitter) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.