[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo to Participate in a Festival in Thailand Amidst MOON BIN's Passing

Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO is proceeding with his participation in a festival in Thailand amidst his fellow member MOON BIN's sudden passing.On April 23, Thai entertainment company Prestige Entertainment released a notice regarding Cha Eun-woo's attendance to their upcoming event 'KonnecThai'.The company said, "KonnecThai is not a typical performance by any artist. It is an event that connects Korea and Thailand through the participation of numerous artists. After sufficient discussion with the organizer, Fantagio (Cha Eun-woo's management agency) and the artist, it has been decided that the event would be proceeded with Cha Eun-woo's participation as planned."However, they emphasized that Cha Eun-woo's emotions will be considered more important than anything else during the event, "We'll make sure to put Cha Eun-woo's feelings before anything else while he is here with us. We'll do our best to accommodate Cha Eun-woo, all the artists, partners and fans of all artists who will be attending KonnecThai, making KonnecThai a place where everyone can share a memorable moment."Then, the company expressed their gratitude to Fantagio and Cha Eun-woo for making such a decision during a difficult time, and added, "The concept of Cha Eun-woo's show will be modified. It'll primarily be focused on the artist's emotional state. There will only be a minimal effect on other artists."Finally, they shared a word to MOON BIN, "We offer our deepest condolences to the deceased, who passed away peacefully on his final journey."In the evening of April 19, MOON BIN was found dead, in a state of cardiac arrest, at his home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul by his manager.His unexpected death shocked many around the world.Born on January 26, 1998, he was only 25 years old.Currently, the police are investigating to determine the cause of his death, working off the assumption that he took his own life.(Credit= 'offclASTRO' Twitter)(SBS Star)