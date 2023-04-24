[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi ♥ Lee Dain Thank Their Wedding Guests with a Thank-You Gift

이미지 확대하기

Singer Lee Seung Gi and actress Lee Dain expressed their sincere gratitude to their wedding guests with a thank-you gift.On April 7, Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain's wedding ceremony took place at a 5-star hotel in Gangnam-gu, Seoul―Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas.Hundreds of guests attended their wedding to congratulate the couple on their special day.Then last weekend, guests started receiving a thank-you gift from Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain, and revealed what they received from them.It was a ceramic vase made by Byun Hoon, a potter with a 40-year experience, and letter.In the letter, Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain wrote, "Thank you for blessing the future of the two of us, just like how you wish the flowers in the vase to bloom.""We promise to live beautifully. We'll make sure the scent of our hearts to bloom in a wonderful manner, and let the scent spread around the world.", they added.It is unknown how much exactly this vase costs, but a similar sized and designed vase by Byun Hoon costs about 70,000 won (approximately 52 dollars).In fact, this was not the only time Lee Seung Gi and Lee Dain amazingly treated their guests.At the wedding, each guest was provided a full-course dinner menu, and this included a great deal of expensive ingredients.The ingredients were such as lobsters, beef tenderloin, shark fin and more.It is said that the couple paid around 280,000 won (approximately 210 dollars) per person for the meal at the wedding.Previously on February 7, Lee Seung Gi announced his marriage with his girlfriend of two years―Lee Dain―via Instagram.At that time, Lee Seung Gi stated, "I recently proposed to her and she said yes. I want to spend the rest of my life with her. She's someone with whom I would like to share every aspect of life, from joy to pain."(Credit= Online Community, Human Made Entertainment)(SBS Star)