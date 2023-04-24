[SBS Star] Manny Pacquiao's Massive Mansion in the Philippines Gets Unveiled for the First Time

이미지 확대하기

Filipino politician and former professional boxer Manny Pacquiao's massive mansion in the Philippines was unveiled for the first time ever.On April 23 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the members were seen visiting the Philippines for the show's fan meeting in the capital city―Manila.And Manny Pacquiao had invited them to his house after learning that they were in his country.On their way there, they all spoke in disbelief, "I can't believe that we're heading to Manny Pacquiao's home. I heard that it's enormous."The production team cut in and told them, "It's also never been revealed before, even on TV in the Philippines. It's the very first time his home is being shown to the public.", wowing the 'Running Man' members.When they arrived at Manny Pacquiao's mansion, they were surprised by how well-guarded the place was, with security guards.As soon as they passed the entrance, their jaw dropped in great shock, since it was more luxurious and gigantic than they had expected.Manny Pacquiao warmly welcomed them, and gave them a tour around his 17791 ft² (1652 m²) house.They had to stop only after a few steps every time, and take photos at the amazing exterior as well as interior design.All the ornaments were from designer brands, and the rooms were unbelievably huge, including guest rooms.There were also home gym, big swimming pool, huge garden, and even a place where they could have 5-star hotel standard buffet.During the tour, they were lucky to have given the opportunity to take a look at the collection of Manny Pacquiao's championship belts as well.Following the tour, they played some of the iconic 'Running Man' games at his home; winners got to receive a massage, and enjoy expensive drinks and snacks at his fancy home.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)