뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Manny Pacquiao's Massive Mansion in the Philippines Gets Unveiled for the First Time
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Manny Pacquiao's Massive Mansion in the Philippines Gets Unveiled for the First Time

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.24 16:11 View Count
[SBS Star] Manny Pacquiaos Massive Mansion in the Philippines Gets Unveiled for the First Time
Filipino politician and former professional boxer Manny Pacquiao's massive mansion in the Philippines was unveiled for the first time ever.

On April 23 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the members were seen visiting the Philippines for the show's fan meeting in the capital city―Manila. 

And Manny Pacquiao had invited them to his house after learning that they were in his country. 

On their way there, they all spoke in disbelief, "I can't believe that we're heading to Manny Pacquiao's home. I heard that it's enormous."

The production team cut in and told them, "It's also never been revealed before, even on TV in the Philippines. It's the very first time his home is being shown to the public.", wowing the 'Running Man' members. 
Manny Pacquiao's home
When they arrived at Manny Pacquiao's mansion, they were surprised by how well-guarded the place was, with security guards. 

As soon as they passed the entrance, their jaw dropped in great shock, since it was more luxurious and gigantic than they had expected.

Manny Pacquiao warmly welcomed them, and gave them a tour around his 17791 ft² (1652 m²) house. 

They had to stop only after a few steps every time, and take photos at the amazing exterior as well as interior design. 
Manny Pacquiao's home
Manny Pacquiao's home
All the ornaments were from designer brands, and the rooms were unbelievably huge, including guest rooms. 

There were also home gym, big swimming pool, huge garden, and even a place where they could have 5-star hotel standard buffet. 

During the tour, they were lucky to have given the opportunity to take a look at the collection of Manny Pacquiao's championship belts as well. 

Following the tour, they played some of the iconic 'Running Man' games at his home; winners got to receive a massage, and enjoy expensive drinks and snacks at his fancy home. 
Manny Pacquiao's home
(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.