[SBS Star] Tei, Enchanted by the Voice, Requests TAEYANG to Remake His Famous Song

Singer Tei said he wishes TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG to remake his popular song.On April 21, Tei appeared as a guest on MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin Young's Song Request at Noon' (literal translation) and had a conversation with the host, comedian Kim Shin-young.In the 'Speed Q&A' section, the host asked him about his version of the song 'Monologue' by singer Min Kyung Hoon's band, Buzz."I heard your rendition of the song has topped the charts. How did your friend Min Kyung Hoon, the original artist receive the news?""I sensed a little jealousy.", Tei playfully replied."Min Kyung Hoon was my superior when we were in the military. I know all there is to know about him. He is a guy who may applaud for you from the bottom of his heart, but still, he wishes him to be the one who is praised by nature.", Tei added, "He is crystal clear. Isn't that lovely?"Following his debut in 2003, the singer, 40, has created a successful career.One of his signature songs, 'Love Leaves Its Scent,' is still etched in people's brains nearly two decades later.When Kim Shin-young asked if they remake the song, who he thinks to be the right singer for his ever-famous track, Tei quickly chose TAEYANG."One time when we met on a television show, we sang each other's song. I sang 'Only Look at Me', while he did my 'Love Leaves Its Scent'.", explained the singer.He continued, "'Love Leaves Its Scent,' is difficult, even for me. I attempted to sing it with several arrangements but it did not go well. It just doesn't sound right."Tei said he thought the song has found its owner when TAEYANG started singing."The song sounded fantastic with TAEYANG. His voice fit in so beautifully. For the first time, hearing another singer's version of the song made me want them to have it.""TAEYANG, please give me a call.", he added.(Credit= 'mbcradio12' 'kim_hokyoung' Instagram, 'MBCentertainment' YouTube, MBC FM4U Kim Shin Young's Song Request at Noon)(SBS Star)