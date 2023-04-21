뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Tei, Enchanted by the Voice, Requests TAEYANG to Remake His Famous Song
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Tei, Enchanted by the Voice, Requests TAEYANG to Remake His Famous Song

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.04.21 17:50 View Count
[SBS Star] Tei, Enchanted by the Voice, Requests TAEYANG to Remake His Famous Song
Singer Tei said he wishes TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG to remake his popular song.

On April 21, Tei appeared as a guest on MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin Young's Song Request at Noon' (literal translation) and had a conversation with the host, comedian Kim Shin-young.

In the 'Speed Q&A' section, the host asked him about his version of the song 'Monologue' by singer Min Kyung Hoon's band, Buzz.

"I heard your rendition of the song has topped the charts. How did your friend Min Kyung Hoon, the original artist receive the news?"

"I sensed a little jealousy.", Tei playfully replied.

"Min Kyung Hoon was my superior when we were in the military. I know all there is to know about him. He is a guy who may applaud for you from the bottom of his heart, but still, he wishes him to be the one who is praised by nature.", Tei added, "He is crystal clear. Isn't that lovely?"
Tei
Following his debut in 2003, the singer, 40, has created a successful career.

One of his signature songs, 'Love Leaves Its Scent,' is still etched in people's brains nearly two decades later.

When Kim Shin-young asked if they remake the song, who he thinks to be the right singer for his ever-famous track, Tei quickly chose TAEYANG.

"One time when we met on a television show, we sang each other's song. I sang 'Only Look at Me', while he did my 'Love Leaves Its Scent'.", explained the singer.

He continued, "'Love Leaves Its Scent,' is difficult, even for me. I attempted to sing it with several arrangements but it did not go well. It just doesn't sound right."

Tei said he thought the song has found its owner when TAEYANG started singing.

"The song sounded fantastic with TAEYANG. His voice fit in so beautifully. For the first time, hearing another singer's version of the song made me want them to have it."

"TAEYANG, please give me a call.", he added.
Tei and TAEYANG
Tei and TAEYANG
(Credit= 'mbcradio12' 'kim_hokyoung' Instagram, 'MBCentertainment' YouTube, MBC FM4U Kim Shin Young's Song Request at Noon)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.