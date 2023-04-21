[SBS Star] SINB & SEUNGKWAN Make MOON BIN Their First 'Following' Beside Group Members

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

MOON BIN of boy group ASTRO's two good friends SINB of girl group VIVIZ and SEUNGKWAN of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN started following him on Instagram.In the evening of April 19, MOON BIN was found dead, in a state of cardiac arrest, at his home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul by his manager.The police have begun their investigation to determine the cause of his death, working off the assumption that he took his own life.His funeral is taking place at Asan Medical Center Funeral Home, but in accordance with the wishes of MOON BIN's family, it is taking place quietly, with only family and friends.It is true that a great number of people around the world were shocked by this news, but their shock may not be comparable to the shock SINB and SEUNGKWAN experienced.Born in 1998, SINB, SEUNGKWAN and MOON BIN are the same age; they are MOON BIN's closest celebrity friends.SINB and MOON BIN's friendship goes a long way. They are from the same neighborhood―Chungju; they grew up together.When they were little, they attended the same dance academy for years; there, they built the foundation as great dancers they are today.Tons of photos/videos of them dancing and practicing with one another as young kids can be found online.MOON BIN and SINB also rooted for each other while preparing to become a K-pop star, and continued to do so once they both made it to the business.During one past interview, MOON BIN said, "I've known SINB since I was eight years old. When she debuted as GFRIEND (her former group), it felt strange, but cool at the same time.", then jokingly added, "We're very close, yes. I don't ever miss her though!"On the same day, MOON BIN stated that SEUNGKWAN is the closest celebrity friend he has.Regarding SEUNGKWAN, MOON BIN commented, "SEUNGKWAN and I share countless memories. I don't enjoy going out much, but thanks to him, I've been to many nice places."As he said, they were often seen hanging out with each other outside work.Despite being close, both SINB and SEUNGKWAN only followed their group members on Instagram until now, just for the sake of it.Last night, they began following MOON BIN on Instagram; making MOON BIN the sole being on their 'following' list who is not a member of their group.(Credit= 'kr_now' 'offclASTRO' Twitter, Online Community, MBC Idol Star Athletics Championships, 'moon_ko_ng' Instagram)(SBS Star)