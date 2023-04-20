뉴스
[SBS Star] ASTRO MOON BIN's Recent Remark About His Struggles Catch the Eye of Many
[SBS Star] ASTRO MOON BIN's Recent Remark About His Struggles Catch the Eye of Many

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.20
[SBS Star] ASTRO MOON BINs Recent Remark About His Struggles Catch the Eye of Many
A recent remark that K-pop boy group ASTRO's member MOON BIN, who left the world last night, made is presently being highlighted. 

At 8:10PM KST on April 19, MOON BIN was found dead at his home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul by his manager. 

The police have begun their investigation to determine the cause of his death, working off the assumption that he took his own life.
MOON BIN
In the midst of grief, some fans dug up a recent video of MOON BIN that showed he was not in his best state in recent times. 

For ASTRO's unit MOON BIN & SANHA's concert 'DIFFUSION' on April 8, MOON BIN was planned to fly to Bangkok, Thailand earlier this month. 

But when he got to Incheon International Airport, he felt too dizzy and had to change his flight to another day.

After getting some rest at home for a couple of days, he boarded a plane to Bangkok, and successfully held the concert once he arrived. 
MOON BIN
At the end of the concert, MOON BIN and SANHA went live on YouTube to spend more time with AROHA (the name of ASTRO's fandom) as their joyful feelings from the concert lingered. 

At that time, MOON BIN went, "I have a confession to make. Things actually have been rough for me. I tried not to show it during the concert, but I believe I might have, and I feel bad about that. I'm sorry." 

He resumed, "I'm trying my best to recover fast. I'm going to start working out, everybody. Yes, I will. I'll recover as quickly as I can so that I can make you happy, AROHA." 

In response to his confession, SANHA looked at him, and told him, "Why are you feeling bad about that? Don't be sorry. It's okay!" 

Then, MOON BIN reminded himself he could do it by stating, "This is a job that I've chosen, so I should deal with everything that come with it." 
MOON BIN
MOON BIN is laid at Asan Medical Center Funeral Home; the funeral is taking place quietly, with only family and friends, in accordance with the wishes of MOON BIN's family. 

(Credit= 'Fantagio' YouTube, 'offclASTRO' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
