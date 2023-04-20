[SBS Star] ASTRO MOON BIN's Recent Remark About His Struggles Catch the Eye of Many

At 8:10PM KST on April 19, MOON BIN was found dead at his home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul by his manager.
The police have begun their investigation to determine the cause of his death, working off the assumption that he took his own life.
For ASTRO's unit MOON BIN & SANHA's concert 'DIFFUSION' on April 8, MOON BIN was planned to fly to Bangkok, Thailand earlier this month.
But when he got to Incheon International Airport, he felt too dizzy and had to change his flight to another day.
After getting some rest at home for a couple of days, he boarded a plane to Bangkok, and successfully held the concert once he arrived.
At that time, MOON BIN went, "I have a confession to make. Things actually have been rough for me. I tried not to show it during the concert, but I believe I might have, and I feel bad about that. I'm sorry."
He resumed, "I'm trying my best to recover fast. I'm going to start working out, everybody. Yes, I will. I'll recover as quickly as I can so that I can make you happy, AROHA."
In response to his confession, SANHA looked at him, and told him, "Why are you feeling bad about that? Don't be sorry. It's okay!"
Then, MOON BIN reminded himself he could do it by stating, "This is a job that I've chosen, so I should deal with everything that come with it."
(Credit= 'Fantagio' YouTube, 'offclASTRO' Facebook)
(SBS Star)