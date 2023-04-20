[SBS Star] All ASTRO MOON BIN Wanted in 2023 Was His Sister MOON SUA's Happiness

이미지 확대하기

MOON BIN of K-pop boy group ASTRO's wish for 2023 is in the center of attention following his passing last night.Around 8:10PM KST on April 19, MOON BIN was found unconscious at home in a state of cardiac arrest.As soon as MOON BIN was found by his manager, he was taken to Asan Median Center's emergency room, but unfortunately pronounced dead very soon.He was moved to the hospital's funeral home, and his family and friends immediately headed to the funeral upon hearing the news.His younger sister MOON SUA of girl group Billlie was one of them; she canceled her scheduled radio show appearance and joined them right away.In accordance with the wishes of MOON BIN's family, the funeral is taking place quietly, with only family and friends.Since MOON SUA relied on MOON BIN a lot, especially after her debut in November 2021, many are worried about her at the moment.Previously in January when MOON BIN and MOON SUA appeared on MBC's television show 'DNA Mate', they were seen bungee jumping together.MOON SUA bravely went first; she jumped off from the launching pad with zero hesitation, startling MOON BIN.Since they decided to make a wish as they jumped off, MOON SUA wished for Billlie to succeed in the coming year of 2023.When it was MOON BIN's turn, he nervously stood still at the edge of the launching pad.He took a breath, then shouted, "I hope that SUA is always going to be happy in life. Let's go, SUA!"Instead of wishing something for himself, he had wished for MOON SUA to be happy.Once they were both down on the ground, MOON SUA commented, "We used to hang out really often when we were young, and had lots of fun every time. If you look at pictures from our childhood, we have the biggest smile on our faces.""It almost feels as if I had traveled in time, back to those days. I had a great time with my brother today.", she added with a smile.MOON BIN also described how much he enjoyed his time with MOON SUA on this day, "The fact is, it's our first time hanging out on our own, ever. It was a truly meaningful experience."He continued, "I had no idea that she loved taking photos to this extent, and was fearless like that. But she still cried a lot, just like when she was younger. But yeah, I definitely feel closer to her now than before."Early in the morning of April 20, MOON SUA's management agency MYSTIC STORY announced for Billlie's schedule to be all canceled or postponed for this week.(Credit= MBC DNA Mate, Online Community, 'offclASTRO' Twitter)(SBS Star)