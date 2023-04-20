뉴스
[SBS Star] ASTRO MOON BIN's Last Social Media Update Resurfaces After His Sudden Passing
[SBS Star] ASTRO MOON BIN's Last Social Media Update Resurfaces After His Sudden Passing

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.20
[SBS Star] ASTRO MOON BINs Last Social Media Update Resurfaces After His Sudden Passing
MOON BIN of K-pop boy group ASTRO's last social media post is gaining attention after his sudden passing yesterday. 

Around 8:10PM KST on April 19, MOON BIN was found unconscious at home in a state of cardiac arrest; he was found by his manager. 

After being found, MOON BIN was taken to a nearby hospital―Asan Medical Center―right away, but failed to regain consciousness. 

Born on January 26, 1998, he was only 25 years old.  

Currently, the police are investigating to determine the cause of his death, working off the assumption that he took his own life.
MOON BIN
Many are visiting ASTRO's official Twitter to pay their tribute following the unexpected news. 

They then stumbled upon a post that MOON BIN uploaded on April 11, which was addressed to AROHA (the name of ASTRO's fandom). 

MOON BIN uploaded a photo of dandelion puff, and left a comment underneath it, sounding excited. 

"AROHA, it's dandelion puff!!! Hey there, dandelion puff! Be sure to go far with the help of the wind! On your way, softly tickle my loved ones and tell them spring has come."
 
Fans' hearts broke seeing MOON BIN's ever so bright and positive energy in this post. 

In the comment section of this post, that was posted only about a week prior to his passing, they left heartfelt messages to him. 

Their messages included, "We're terribly sorry that we didn't notice your struggles. We hope you live happily and freely like dandelion puff from now on.", "You'll be greatly missed, MOON BIN.", "We would never know what made your life hard, and we feel bad we weren't there for you when you gave us so much happiness. Rest in peace." and more. 
MOON BIN
MOON BIN made debut as a child actor in 2009; he is known for his role in KBS' wildly-popular drama 'Boys over Flowers' as the main character 'So Yi-jung' (actor Kim Beom)'s younger self, and featuring in boy group TVXQ!'s music video 'Balloons'. 

He trained for about seven years at his management agency Fantagio before making debut as a member of ASTRO in February 2016. 
MOON BIN
MOON BIN
(Credit= 'offclASTRO' Twitter, 'SMTOWN' YouTube, KBS Boys over Flowers) 

(SBS Star) 
