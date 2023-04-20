[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Returns from L.A. & MOON SUA Cancels Schedule After MOON BIN's Death

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Following the sudden passing of MOON BIN of K-pop boy group ASTRO last night, his fellow group member Cha Eun-woo is quickly returning from the United States, and his younger sister MOON SUA of girl group Billlie canceled all her schedule for the week.Around 8:10PM KST on April 19, MOON BIN was found dead at his home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul by his manager.The police are currently investigating to determine the cause of MOON BIN's death, working off the assumption that he took his own life.MOON BIN's unexpected passing has shocked the members, and they said to have headed to the funeral that very minute.As for MJ though, he is serving his military service, so he is expected to get to the funeral as soon as he can.The last one of the ASTRO member, Cha Eun-woo, flew to Los Angeles, the United States on April 10 to attend a fashion event held by one designer brand.Initially, he was scheduled to return to Korea on April 24, but after the news about MOON BIN was delivered to him, he hopped on the plane back to Korea straight away.Cha Eun-woo is on his way to Korea now, and will join the members once he gets here.About the time of MOON BIN's death, MOON SUA was in fact about to guest on a radio show with Billlie members.Upon hearing the news, however, MOON SUA opted out of the radio show.Then, she immediately departed for Asan Medical Center Funeral Home, where MOON BIN laid.Early in the morning of April 20, Billlie's management agency MYSTIC STORY made a decision in consideration of MOON SUA.They announced, "We are sorry to inform you that all Billlie's scheduled events this week have been canceled or rescheduled. We will provide more details about the cancellation later."According to MOON BIN's management agency Fantagio, his funeral is to be held quietly, with only his family and friends.(Credit= 'offclASTRO' Facebook, 'showchampion1' Twitter)(SBS Star)