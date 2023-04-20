뉴스
[SBS Star] IU Gets Disheartened as One of 'Dream' Cast Prefers Park Seo Jun over Her
Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.04.20
[SBS Star] IU Gets Disheartened as One of Dream Cast Prefers Park Seo Jun over Her
Singer/actor IU got disappointed as one of the 'Dream' cast did not choose her as the closest.

On April 19, IU and the actors of the film 'Dream' appeared on the YouTube channel of Plus M Entertainment, the film's distributor.

IU played 'Lee So-min', a producer seeking success by making a documentary about an improvised soccer team led by a retired soccer player, 'Youn Hong-dae' (actor Park Seo Jun) in the movie.

The cast gathered in a room to address questions about the film.

Park Seo Jun said he put the most effort into his facade for portraying 'Youn Hong-dae'.

"I became so tanned that my skin tone changed completely and also worked out a lot to look like a soccer player. It wasn't easy.", said he.
IU was up next.

"Personally, who do you think was the most immersed into their character?", was the question.

IU turned around to see the actors' faces and giggled as her eyes crossed with one of them.

"To me, it was Jung Seung Gil.", her answer made the actor blush.

IU explained, "Because his character 'Son Beom-su' was so different from his normal self, seeing him perfectly performing came as a surprise."

The actor shyly replied, "I'm flattered.", then gave IU a big grin.
Actor Heo Junseok who played 'Hwang In-guk' was the last one.

All eyes were on him as he read the question, "Which of the actors clicked with you the most?"

"I think I should leave out the brothers I previously worked with. Then there are two, Park Seo Jun and IU who I met through this project."

Two leads waited for the answer with nervous anticipation.

"If I had to pick one, it would be Park Seo Jun.", said Heo Junseok.

In a split second, the two displayed opposing reactions to the answer.

Park Seo Jun was laughing with his whole face and next to him, IU had a hollow look on her face as though she could not believe her ears.

IU expressed disappointment, saying, "Actually, I thought of him as my closest while filming the movie."

"We clicked too...", Heo Junseok tried to mend things, but it was too late.

IU expressed her pain by placing her hands on her chest.

Nonetheless, the strikingly intimate cast shared one episode that brought all the cast closer together.

"There were some spare times when we all were filming in Hungary. We were bored but didn't want to trouble anyone. So we used to get in the tent and challenge each other to throw the water bottle to make it flip and land upright. It was fun and very engaging sports."

Their chemistry heightened the expectation for the movie, 'Dream'.
(Credit= '플러스엠엔터테인먼트' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
