[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Yuri's Cousin VVN Produces BIGBANG & BLACKPINK Songs

It was revealed that Yuri of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation has a talented cousin who has produced numerous hit K-pop songs.Recently, K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JISOO's first-ever solo album 'ME' with the title track 'FLOWER' was released.Following the release, 'FLOWER' has been sweeping all the major music charts in Korea as well as charts on Spotify, Billboard and more.After this catchy and trendy song gained much attention around the world, some began wanting to know who the makers of the song are.As they were reading the information about the song, they were taken aback by an unexpected name.One of the 'FLOWER' producers was a 2015-debuted model who was also known as Yuri's cousin VVN.It turned out 'FLOWER' was not the only work she had completed; she was an active music producer for years, in addition to her modeling work.So far, she produced JISOO's 'FLOWER' and 'All Eyes on Me', BLACKPINK's 'Ready for Love' and 'Yeah Yeah Yeah', soloist Park Bom's 'Do Re Mi Fa Sol', another soloist Heize's 'VingleVingle', singer PSY's 'Everyday', 'Dear Me', girl group NATURE's 'B.B.B', 'DIVE', and more.For some, she only either composed or wrote lyrics, but for others, she did both the jobs.VVN's prowess as a music producer was apparently evident even before high school; she majored in music at Deokwon Arts High School and Berklee College of Music―one of the top music schools in the world.It was definitely no wonder she demonstrated such a talent in music.VVN is currently under THEBLACKLABEL, a company that is affiliated with YG Entertainment.(Credit= 'vivianrepublic' 'yulyulk' Instagram, 'namu.wiki' website, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)