[SBS Star] 'Infinite Challenge' Members Sabotaged Hwang Kwang Hee's Romance with Uie?

Entertainer Hwang Kwang Hee blamed his past failed love with actor Uie on 'Infinite Challenge' members.On April 18, Hwang Kwang Hee visited ENA's television show 'Haha Bus' as a guest.He went on a trip with entertainer HAHA's family.Hwang Kwang Hee's love life became a topic of conversation during their bus ride."Seeing your three children reminds me of all the difficulties you must have faced as a father.", Hwang Kwang Hee told HAHA.His wife, singer Byul nodded to HAHA and remarked, "I think Hwang Kwang Hee would enjoy being married."Then the married couple began to unravel their romance."We've known each other as colleagues for a long time. HAHA actually once told me, 'Byul, you're still young. Enjoy your time, meet many people, and marry me afterward'. I never imagined we'd actually get married.", Byul explained, "So you can't predict what will happen in a relationship."It was a beautiful story but Hwang Kwang Hee later found it a clever deception to dig out his relationship story."Was there someone who asked you to marry them?", the couple asked.Hwang Kwang Hee, who is generally a chatty character, made very brief responses to this question."Not directly.", was his answer, but of course, this did not satisfy the couple."He has someone. I know who she is but I won't tell.", Byul reacted, "Really?", as HAHA suggested he knows something.But Hwang Kwang Hee seemed unconcerned with the answer. "Who would that be? There's nobody.", he simply stated."May I tell her name, then? Are you really okay with that?", the nasty HAHA provoked Hwang Kwang Hee.Hwang Kwang Hee said, "No.", then launched into his piled complaint."You know that I never bring my love life in front of the 'Infinite Challenge' brothers. You guys ruin my relationships every time I tell you!"HAHA, one of the 'Infinite Challenge' members, erupted in laughter.On top of his head, Hwang Kwang Hee came up with his past unfulfilled love."I would have had a shot with Uie if it weren't for you guys."Hwang Kwang Hee mentioned the time when he had a crush on Uie in the past when they featured in MBC's ever-famous television show, 'Infinite Challenge'.Eight years ago, Hwang Kwang Hee came onto Uie saying that she is the prettiest of the K-pop girl groups, but their relationship never happened.HAHA blamed it on Yu Jae Seok, the entertainer who was the center of Infinite Challenge.Hwang Kwang Hee declared, "I will never tell you about my love life."As Hwang Kwang Hee kept his silence, HAHA and Byul teased him, "It means that he has someone. Otherwise, he would have just said, 'There's no one'.""There isn't.", confused, Hwang Kwang Hee replied, "I mean there is. Wait, no, there isn't!"The couple's investigation into poor Hwang Kwang Hee's love life continued.(Credit= 'AXN' 'MBCentertainment' YouTube)(SBS Star)