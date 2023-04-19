뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Infinite Challenge' Members Sabotaged Hwang Kwang Hee's Romance with Uie?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] 'Infinite Challenge' Members Sabotaged Hwang Kwang Hee's Romance with Uie?

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.04.19 13:53 View Count
[SBS Star] Infinite Challenge Members Sabotaged Hwang Kwang Hees Romance with Uie?
Entertainer Hwang Kwang Hee blamed his past failed love with actor Uie on 'Infinite Challenge' members.

On April 18, Hwang Kwang Hee visited ENA's television show 'Haha Bus' as a guest.

He went on a trip with entertainer HAHA's family.

Hwang Kwang Hee's love life became a topic of conversation during their bus ride.

"Seeing your three children reminds me of all the difficulties you must have faced as a father.", Hwang Kwang Hee told HAHA.

His wife, singer Byul nodded to HAHA and remarked, "I think Hwang Kwang Hee would enjoy being married."

Then the married couple began to unravel their romance.

"We've known each other as colleagues for a long time. HAHA actually once told me, 'Byul, you're still young. Enjoy your time, meet many people, and marry me afterward'. I never imagined we'd actually get married.", Byul explained, "So you can't predict what will happen in a relationship."

It was a beautiful story but Hwang Kwang Hee later found it a clever deception to dig out his relationship story.
HAHA, Byul, and Hwang Kwang Hee
"Was there someone who asked you to marry them?", the couple asked.

Hwang Kwang Hee, who is generally a chatty character, made very brief responses to this question.

"Not directly.", was his answer, but of course, this did not satisfy the couple.

"He has someone. I know who she is but I won't tell.", Byul reacted, "Really?", as HAHA suggested he knows something.

But Hwang Kwang Hee seemed unconcerned with the answer. "Who would that be? There's nobody.", he simply stated.

"May I tell her name, then? Are you really okay with that?", the nasty HAHA provoked Hwang Kwang Hee.

Hwang Kwang Hee said, "No.", then launched into his piled complaint.

"You know that I never bring my love life in front of the 'Infinite Challenge' brothers. You guys ruin my relationships every time I tell you!"

HAHA, one of the 'Infinite Challenge' members, erupted in laughter.
HAHA and Hwang Kwang Hee
On top of his head, Hwang Kwang Hee came up with his past unfulfilled love.

"I would have had a shot with Uie if it weren't for you guys."

Hwang Kwang Hee mentioned the time when he had a crush on Uie in the past when they featured in MBC's ever-famous television show, 'Infinite Challenge'.

Eight years ago, Hwang Kwang Hee came onto Uie saying that she is the prettiest of the K-pop girl groups, but their relationship never happened.

HAHA blamed it on Yu Jae Seok, the entertainer who was the center of Infinite Challenge.

Hwang Kwang Hee declared, "I will never tell you about my love life."

As Hwang Kwang Hee kept his silence, HAHA and Byul teased him, "It means that he has someone. Otherwise, he would have just said, 'There's no one'."

"There isn't.", confused, Hwang Kwang Hee replied, "I mean there is. Wait, no, there isn't!"

The couple's investigation into poor Hwang Kwang Hee's love life continued.
Hwang Kwang Hee, Uie, and Infinite Challenge Members
Hwang Kwang Hee, Uie, and Infinite Challenge Members
(Credit= 'AXN' 'MBCentertainment' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.