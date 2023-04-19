[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Mourns His Father's Sudden Passing

Earlier on April 18, Choo Sung Hoon's management agency shared that Choo Sung Hoon flew to Japan after hearing the news that his father had passed away, and the funeral is to be held quietly between families and friends.
In the evening of April 18, Choo Sung Hoon updated his Instagram with a post about his father.
Posting photos of him with his father, Choo Sung Hoon summoned up memories of him, "My dad was a superhero to me. He was kind, and both physically and mentally strong. He also knew everything in life. He taught me so many things."
He resumed, "At the same time though, he was a very scary father. When I was a child, I was often beaten to death for doing something bad. I was more afraid of my father finding out about what I did than going to the police for it. But I never hated him, because he was always my superhero."
Then the fighter recalled his father's wise saying, "At times when I have to make an important decision in life, I will keep my father's words in mind―"Choose the harder way. That's the shortcut to success.' I'll keep this in mind for the rest of my life."
Lastly, he added, "Next time we meet, I would like to have some drinks with him, and play golf―his favorite game―together."
Because of this, Choo Sung Hoon's father is familiar to a lot of people in Korea, as well as international 'The Return of Superman' fans.
Through the comment section of his post, they have sent their deepest condolences to him and his family.
(SBS Star)