[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Mourns His Father's Sudden Passing

Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon mourned the sudden passing of his father.Earlier on April 18, Choo Sung Hoon's management agency shared that Choo Sung Hoon flew to Japan after hearing the news that his father had passed away, and the funeral is to be held quietly between families and friends.In the evening of April 18, Choo Sung Hoon updated his Instagram with a post about his father.Posting photos of him with his father, Choo Sung Hoon summoned up memories of him, "My dad was a superhero to me. He was kind, and both physically and mentally strong. He also knew everything in life. He taught me so many things."He resumed, "At the same time though, he was a very scary father. When I was a child, I was often beaten to death for doing something bad. I was more afraid of my father finding out about what I did than going to the police for it. But I never hated him, because he was always my superhero."Choo Sung Hoon expressed his sorrow, "That father has passed away today. I still have lots to tell him and learn from him. We had not once even had a drink with each other. There are numerous activities that I wanted to do with him. Now that I'm slowly doing better work-wise, I wanted to take him around different places and have good food together. His death came too suddenly."Then the fighter recalled his father's wise saying, "At times when I have to make an important decision in life, I will keep my father's words in mind―"Choose the harder way. That's the shortcut to success.' I'll keep this in mind for the rest of my life."Lastly, he added, "Next time we meet, I would like to have some drinks with him, and play golf―his favorite game―together."Previously when Choo Sung Hoon and his daughter Choo Sa Rang featured in KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman', Choo Sung Hoon's father joined some of their episodes.Because of this, Choo Sung Hoon's father is familiar to a lot of people in Korea, as well as international 'The Return of Superman' fans.Through the comment section of his post, they have sent their deepest condolences to him and his family.(Credit= 'akiyamachoo' Instagram, 'salangzzang' Facebook)(SBS Star)