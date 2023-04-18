뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Looks Like 'Korean No. 9' Soccer Player Cho Gue-sung?: He Reacts
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Looks Like 'Korean No. 9' Soccer Player Cho Gue-sung?: He Reacts

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.04.18 17:54
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Looks Like Korean No. 9 Soccer Player Cho Gue-sung?: He Reacts
Actor Park Seo Jun said he is glad to be mentioned as soccer star Cho Gue-sung's look-alike.

In the afternoon of April 18, Park Seo Jun had an interview with a news outlet about his recent film 'Dream' which is set to be released on April 26.

The actor played 'Youn Hong-dae', a former soccer player who inadvertently becomes the coach of an improvised soccer team.

During the interview, his resemblance to a well-known―for both his talent and face―soccer player came to the surface.

"I heard that I've been mentioned with Cho Gue-sung several times.", stated Park Seo Jun.

After the 2022 FIFA World Cup took place from November 20 to December 18 last year, Cho Gue-sung's name covered the internet worldwide.

The midfielder went to stardom as a 'Handsome World Cup Star'.

Cho Gue-sung has been given several nicknames since then, such as 'Korean Number Nine', named for his squad number, or 'Korean Number Mine', for obvious reasons.

One of the famous claims was that he is the Park Seo Jun of the soccer field.

In his previous interview with a YouTuber, Cho Gue-sung admitted that many people have told him he looks like Park Seo Jun.
Park Seo Jun and Cho Gue-sung
So, what does the actor think of the claim?

"I'm honored to be compared to someone who accomplished so much in the World Cup. Just to have my name next to that of a national soccer player makes me grateful.", Park Seo Jun gave a humble answer.

Then he jokingly added, "However, there's a little part of me that says his popularity is incomparable to mine since I have debuted far before him."

"Somehow, those claims make me root for him. When there were words that he is thinking of playing abroad, I wished him to make good choices. I have been and still am supporting Cho Gue-sung.", he said.
Park Seo Jun and Cho Gue-sung
Park Seo Jun and Cho Gue-sung
(Credit= '이수날' YouTube 'bn_sj2013' 'whrbtjd' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
