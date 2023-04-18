[SBS Star] Son Heung-min Spotted Wearing a 'Wedding Ring'; Swept Up in Marriage Rumors

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Son Heung-min, professional soccer player who plays for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, is swept up in marriage rumors.On April 13, FIFA (International Federation of Association Football) agent Kim Dong-wan featured in TV commentator Park Moon-sung's YouTube live show.During their talk, when they were talking about Son Heung-min's recent plays, Kim Dong-wan said, "If you compare Son Heung-min's last three to four games to his most recent game, he was the happiest in his latest one. I have a feeling something is going on."He showed a cheeky smile, then laughingly said while pointing at Park Moon-sung's sweater with the word 'LOVE' written on it, "The answer is written on that sweater."After making a playful remark, Kim Dong-wan elaborated on his reasons for saying so, "Well, I'm not too sure what to tell you, but I see some sort of warmth on Son Heung-min's face. I'm serious right now. Son Heung-min has become happier, and there's definitely a reason for it. It didn't happen overnight for sure."He continued, "Do you think he's happier because former manager Antonio Conte left? No. There's something in his personal life that has made him happier. I mean, it's just my guess, but yeah."In response to this, the live chat went wild with fans asking him questions like, "Are you saying that Son Heung-min is currently dating someone?", "Is Son Heung-min getting married or something?" and more.But Kim Dong-wan refused to reply to them; instead, he simply told them, "I'm just glad that Son Heung-min's gotten happier."Following the live, some fans managed to dig up some photos of Son Heung-min from last year, wearing a ring that appeared to be a wedding ring, backing up Kim Dong-wan's statement.Son Heung-min did not exactly wear it on the ring finger of his left hand; it was on his middle finger on his left hand instead, but the name of the ring itself is called 'wedding band'.Designed by a French luxury jewelry brand, it is a popular choice of ring among grooms.(Credit= '달수네라이브' YouTube, Online Community, 'hm_son7' Instagram, 'BOUCHERON' website)(SBS Star)