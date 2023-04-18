[SBS Star] 16-Year-Old LEESEO Shocks IVE Members with the Size of Her First Paycheck Purchase

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

LEESEO of K-pop girl group IVE detailed the tiny purchase she made after receiving her first payment.On April 15, LEESEO, REI, and GAEUL of IVE made a guest appearance on the YouTube show hosted by entertainer Jonathan Yiombi.The host went straight to the point after greeting the members.He said, "You guys are raking the money, I heard.""Words has it that you guys were paid unusually early after sweeping from Rookie Awards to the Grand Prize. How did you spend your first paycheck?", asked Jonathan.The members were skeptical of the 'raking money' claim but they all agreed that they had received their first payment.REI went first to say, "We had a vacation, and I went to Jeju Island with my family. I handed mom my credit card and declared, 'I am in charge of this trip'. I paid for everything the trip entails.""I was planning to buy a massage machine for my parents but they said, 'Don't bother!'.", GAEUL said, "So it is still to be decided."Last but not the least, LEESEO stated, "I bought coffee capsules. You all know what it is, right?", and everyone laughed.Confused REI and GAEUL asked once more, "Capsules? Don't you mean a coffee machine?", but LEESEO's response remained the same."I mean capsules. I already had the machine, so I just purchased the capsules."The members could not stop laughing at the unexpected size of her purchase.LEESEO giving hand gestures to portray the coffee machine she claims she owns did not help them to quit the laughter."Since I have the machine, I can just buy the capsule and put it in,", LEESEO said, showing how to put the capsule in the machine with the motion, "and there's the coffee.", she ended the explanation using both hands.The host asked how many boxes she purchased, and the youngest of the group's answer was, "About two rows, I think."REI and GAEUL got confused again.They repeated her words "about two rows" and shook their heads in astonishment.Jonathan simply concluded the matter by saying, "Who cares?", and then moved on.Saying that he wondered whether their agency is treating them nicer since they are hitting success after success, he asked, "Do they open the door for you or serve water at your command?"The members giggled at his samples, then explained that the company always treated them well.LEESEO then abruptly added, "I wish they refurbish the car.", showing her unpredictable nature once more.(Credit= '디글 :Diggle' 'starshipTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)