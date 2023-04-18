[SBS Star] Photographer Gets Bashed for Leaving a Photo of SAKURA Out in His Portfolio

이미지 확대하기

Renowned photographer Cho Gi-seok was heavily criticized by fans of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM for leaving an individual photo of SAKURA out in his portfolio.On April 18, Cho Gi-seok updated his Instagram with the latest work as part of his portfolio.The work was of the photos that he took for LE SSERAFIM's first studio album 'UNFORGIVEN' which is to be released on May 1.The photos were a mixture of group photos, unit photos and individual photos of the five members of the group.After he uploaded the photos though, he started getting a negative response from some LE SSERAFIM's fans for an unexpected reason.It turned out an individual photo of SAKURA was missing in his post; she was in the group and unit photos.Since he had posted all the other members' individual photos, a certain group of LE SSERAFIM fans were not happy about this.It remains unknown whether he simply forgot or just decided not to upload SAKURA's individual photo, but one thing that was sure was those upset fans started leaving comments asking him where SAKURA was.Comments telling him that "LE SSERAFIM equals five" overflowed the comment section of the post, and several of them also left comments bashing him hard.Things only got worse over time, and in the end, Cho Gi-seok deleted his entire post.Within LE SSERAFIM's fandom itself, fans were torn in two: one side is saying, "What's the problem? It wasn't like she wasn't in other photos. They aren't official photos, they were just uploaded on his personal space as well."From the other side, they went, "It's unfair that SAKURA is the only member who isn't in the post alone. LE SSERAFIM consists of five members, not four!"(Credit= 'chogiseok' Instagram, 'sourcemusic' Twitter)(SBS Star)