[SBS Star] Chris Pratt Makes Public About Being a Fan of BLACKPINK & NewJeans

American actor Chris Pratt disclosed that he is a fan of K-pop girl groups BLACKPINK and NewJeans.On April 18, a press conference for an upcoming movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' took place at Conrad Seoul.Chris Pratt, Scottish actress Karen Gillan, Korean-French actress Pom Klementieff and American filmmaker James Gunn joined the press conference, and they all expressed their joy about visiting Korea by stating, "We're so happy to be here in Korea."James Gunn commented, "For the last 10 years, or perhaps for even a longer period of time, Korean films were like the best. They were the best in the world, and I'm not lying right now.""I love Korean movies such as 'Parasite' and 'Mother'. A great number of action movies have inspired me as well. They inspired me when I was working on 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' too. It's a pleasure to meet you today. I can't be happier.", he added.Then, Chris Pratt said, "Not only Korean films are leading the world, but your music is another global leader. BLACKPINK recently performed at Coachella, and I like NewJeans as well. Korea does amazing pop music."He continued, "I believe Korea is the center of various cultures. Korea has always been doing culturally well, but it's nice to know that it's being recognized worldwide now."Chris Pratt's words were followed by Karen Gillan's love for Korean arts, "I also love 'Mother'. It's a fantastic movie. I would love to be part of a movie like that one day."She excitedly went on, "This morning, I got ready while listening to BLACKPINK and BTS' songs. It would be great if I could meet them since I'm here in Korea."Lastly, Pom Klementieff, whose mother is Korean, added, "I remember watching 'Oldboy' when it came out. It was just too great. That made me really want to do a Korean movie. I'm director Bong Joon-ho's huge fan. Oh, and I can't go without telling you my love for Korean food. I especially like those stir-fried anchovies. Yumm!"(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, 'newjeans_official' 'blackpinkofficial' Instagram)(SBS Star)