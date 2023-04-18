[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Reassures ARMY Around the World Ahead of His Military Enlistment

이미지 확대하기

J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS told fans not to worry ahead of his military enlistment.Today, on April 18, J-HOPE is to begin his military service; he is the second one of BTS to begin the national mandatory duty after JIN last December.J-HOPE will receive five-week basic military training at a training center in Wonju, Gangwon-do, then will be deployed to his unit as an active-duty soldier.According to BTS' management agency Big Hit Music, there will not be any official event at the time of his enlistment today.Last night, J-HOPE went live on WeVerse―online fan community―to bid goodbye to fans.Even though it was not too long until he enlisted, he did not seem down or anything; in fact, the smile on his face was the same as usual.With a bright smile, J-HOPE commented, "It's really not long until I start my service. To be honest with you, until like a week ago, I was worried. I was like, 'Oh my... What shall I do?'", then expressed his amusement.J-HOPE is fine at the moment though, he pointed out in an upbeat tone, "But I'm completely fine now. It's actually hard to believe that I'm suddenly feeling this way. It's like, 'How is it possible for me to go from there to this so fast?' Everything is good."Thankfully, J-HOPE is no longer concerned about himself, but ARMY(the name of BTS' fandom)'s feelings certainly seemed to have concerned him, because he said, "Please don't be too worried about me. I'll be great there.""I'll have a regular life in the military, so I feel like I'll become healthier.", he smiled and added, "I'm simply fulfilling my duty as a strong young man in Korea, you know. I'll be back after serving it well."BTS is K-pop's most successful and globally recognized group―their fan base extends from Korea to numerous regions across the globe.Last year, they announced to take a hiatus for the group members to pursue solo projects and fulfill their national mandatory duty.Big Hit Music previously stated they cannot guarantee this, but it is expected BTS to resume activities as a 7-member group in 2025, once all the members are done with their military service.(Credit= WeVerse, 'uarmyhope' Instagram, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)