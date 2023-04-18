뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Reassures ARMY Around the World Ahead of His Military Enlistment
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Reassures ARMY Around the World Ahead of His Military Enlistment

Lee Narin

Published 2023.04.18 10:42 View Count
[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Reassures ARMY Around the World Ahead of His Military Enlistment
J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS told fans not to worry ahead of his military enlistment. 

Today, on April 18, J-HOPE is to begin his military service; he is the second one of BTS to begin the national mandatory duty after JIN last December. 

J-HOPE will receive five-week basic military training at a training center in Wonju, Gangwon-do, then will be deployed to his unit as an active-duty soldier.

According to BTS' management agency Big Hit Music, there will not be any official event at the time of his enlistment today. 
BTS
Last night, J-HOPE went live on WeVerse―online fan community―to bid goodbye to fans. 

Even though it was not too long until he enlisted, he did not seem down or anything; in fact, the smile on his face was the same as usual.

With a bright smile, J-HOPE commented, "It's really not long until I start my service. To be honest with you, until like a week ago, I was worried. I was like, 'Oh my... What shall I do?'", then expressed his amusement. 

J-HOPE is fine at the moment though, he pointed out in an upbeat tone, "But I'm completely fine now. It's actually hard to believe that I'm suddenly feeling this way. It's like, 'How is it possible for me to go from there to this so fast?' Everything is good." 

Thankfully, J-HOPE is no longer concerned about himself, but ARMY(the name of BTS' fandom)'s feelings certainly seemed to have concerned him, because he said, "Please don't be too worried about me. I'll be great there." 

"I'll have a regular life in the military, so I feel like I'll become healthier.", he smiled and added, "I'm simply fulfilling my duty as a strong young man in Korea, you know. I'll be back after serving it well." 
BTS
BTS is K-pop's most successful and globally recognized group―their fan base extends from Korea to numerous regions across the globe. 

Last year, they announced to take a hiatus for the group members to pursue solo projects and fulfill their national mandatory duty.

Big Hit Music previously stated they cannot guarantee this, but it is expected BTS to resume activities as a 7-member group in 2025, once all the members are done with their military service. 
BTS
(Credit= WeVerse, 'uarmyhope' Instagram, 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.