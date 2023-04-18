[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JUNGKOOK Spotted Having Fun at Coachella 2023, and He Explains

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group BTS' JUNGKOOK was seen having fun at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.On April 15 (PST), JUNGKOOK was spotted at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, one of the largest music events in the United States.Some of the K-pop fans at the festival recognized the member of BTS and they began to post about him.One user asked in an online community, "Is JUNGKOOK performing in Coachella?", sharing they have witnessed JUNGKOOK in Coachella Valley.Field reports of him looking around the stages flooded in.He was seen in multiple videos watching another highly successful K-pop group, BLACKPINK's performance.In a posted video of him, a user wrote, "JUNGKOOK is in the artist guest section at BLACKPINK's stage."And the video of him standing in the crowd went viral in which the audience surrounding him is holding a BLACKPINK official light stick.He was also spotted enjoying singer The Kid LAROI's performance, and there have been speculations that he attended the BLACKPINK set and left in the middle to watch The Kid LAROI.Some individuals claimed that he arrived at the festival with Justin and Hailey Bieber and watched the performance in front of the fence.Plus, he was spotted leaving with a man who appeared to be the 'Peaches' singer.As rumors started to sprout, it seems the star felt the need to disclose the matters himself.On April 16, he shared a post identifying himself as the festival visitor on an online fan platform.He wrote, "Was going to quietly watch the Coachella stages, but you guys just knew that it was me... ARMYs, (BTS fans) you guys are amazing... I'm thankful... I love you... How did you recognize me after I chopped my bangs? (The photo is taken last minute for you ARMYs and I'd like you to stress that.) (Huhu, it's rather flattering. Is this what fame is?)"JUNGKOOK's heartfelt message and adorable photo of him melted the fans' hearts.(Credit= WeVerse, 'pmanalot' TikTok, 'lxxyxxkkkk' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)